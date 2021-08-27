Log in
Kroger : Announces Second Quarter Conference Call with Investors

08/27/2021 | 01:01pm EDT
CINCINNATI, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) announced today it will host its second quarter 2021 earnings conference call at 10 a.m. ET on Friday, September 10. Kroger's management team will comment on financial and operational results.

The presentation will broadcast online at ir.kroger.com. Click on "Quarterly Results" to access the event. An on-demand replay of the webcast will be available at approximately 1 p.m. ET on Friday, September 10. 

About Kroger
At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are Fresh for Everyone™ and dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit®. We are, across our family of companies, nearly half a million associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless shopping experience under a variety of banner names. We are committed to creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

Kroger's second quarter 2021 ended on August 14, 2021.

