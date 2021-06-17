Log in
    KR   US5010441013

THE KROGER CO.

(KR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 06/17 09:44:55 am
37.065 USD   -1.29%
Kroger : Earnings Presentation
PU
09:13aToday on Wall Street: New beginnings
08:59aKroger lifts annual forecasts as online grocery investments click
RE
Kroger : Earnings Presentation

06/17/2021 | 09:26am EDT
Kroger Q1 2021 Earnings Release

June 17, 2021

Safe Harbor

This presentation includes certain statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" about Kroger's financial position and expected performance. These statements are based on management's assumptions and beliefs in light of currently available information. Such statements are indicated by words or phrases such as "expect," "believe," "on track," "growth" and other similar statements. Various uncertainties and other factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These include the specific risk factors identified in "Risk Factors" in our annual report on Form 10-K for our last fiscal year and any subsequent filings. Kroger assumes no obligation to update the information contained herein unless required by applicable law. Please refer to Kroger's reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a further discussion of these risks and uncertainties. This presentation also includes certain forward-looking non- GAAP financial measures, which management believes to be useful to investors and analysts. Kroger is unable to provide a full reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures used in our guidance, including, but not limited to, adjusted FIFO operating profit to operating profit and adjusted free cash flow, without unreasonable effort because it is not possible to predict with a reasonable degree of certainty the information necessary to calculate such measures on a GAAP basis. It is not possible to estimate with a reasonable degree of certainty certain of our adjustment items because such information is dependent on future events that may be outside of our control. The unavailable information could have a significant impact on our GAAP financial results.

2

Q1 2021 Highlights

Leading with Fresh, Accelerating with Digital

Feed the Human Spirit

Topline Growth

  • Leading with Fresh
    • Innovation: launched Go Fresh & Local Supplier Accelerator
    • Customer Experience: improved fresh scores and in- stock fill rates and reduced Pickup wait time
  • Accelerating with Digital
    • Accelerate Sales: expanded Pickup capacity +15%
    • Grow Profitability: grew media revenue per digital basket by 33%

Margin Expansion

  • Growing Alternative Profit
    • Growth Accelerator: on track to deliver $100M - $150M incremental profit with strong growth in Kroger Personal Finance and Retail Media
  • Productivity Improvements
    • Cost Efficiency: on track to achieve annual cost savings goals of $1B for fourth consecutive year
  • Associate Experience
    • Restructured Sound Pension Trust to improve stability and security of retirement benefits
    • On track to increase average hourly associate wage to $16 in 2021
  • Live Our Purpose
    • Activated Community

Immunity Giveaway to encourage vaccinations and administered +5M doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to date

Supporting upcycled food

entrepreneurs through

Zero Hunger | Zero Waste

3

Foundation Innovation Fund

Key Initiatives Drive Strong Results

+14.9% +108%

2-Year Stack Identical

Sales Increase*

-4.1%

+16%

Q1 Identical Sales**

Q1 Digital Sales

Continued strength in Fresh

Driven by strength in Delivery

departments

and Ship

*Identical sales, without fuel, 2-year basis represents the sum of first quarter 2020 and first quarter

2021 identical sales percentages.

**Identical sales without fuel

4

*** 2-year basis represents the sum of the first quarter 2020 and first quarter 2021 digital sales

growth rates

Key Initiatives Drive Strong Results

$805M

$0.18

Operating Profit

EPS

$1,375M

$1.19

FIFO Adjusted Operating Profit

Adjusted EPS

+19.9%

+28.6%

2 Year CAGR FIFO Adjusted OP*

2 Year CAGR Adjusted EPS*

*The 2-year basis items denoted with CAGR represent the compounded annual growth rate utilizing annual 2019 as

5

the base year.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

The Kroger Company published this content on 17 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2021 13:25:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 130 B - -
Net income 2022 2 120 M - -
Net Debt 2022 11 999 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,2x
Yield 2022 1,96%
Capitalization 28 429 M 28 429 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,31x
EV / Sales 2023 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 465 000
Free-Float 39,2%
Chart THE KROGER CO.
Duration : Period :
The Kroger Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE KROGER CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 35,71 $
Last Close Price 37,55 $
Spread / Highest target 17,2%
Spread / Average Target -4,90%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
W. Rodney McMullen Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gary Millerchip Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Yael Cosset Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Clyde R. Moore Independent Director
Ronald L. Sargent Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE KROGER CO.18.23%28 429
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED11.17%42 641
SYSCO CORPORATION4.28%39 617
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.6.45%30 743
TESCO PLC-0.54%24 944
AEON CO., LTD.-11.14%23 135