Kroger : King Soopers Commits $1 Million to the Colorado Healing Fund

King Soopers Commits $1 Million to the Colorado Healing Fund

Company invites the community to join support efforts

DENVER, CO - March 25, 2021 - King Soopers today announced a donation of $1 million to the Colorado Healing Fund ("CHF") to support the needs of victims, families, survivors and the community affected by the recent Boulder, CO supermarket tragedy. The contribution will be provided through the company's public charity.

CHF provides assistance and hope to victims of mass violence. The King Soopers donation will help provide mental health services and other financial relief to victims and their families and affected survivors who have been traumatized by this event.

"The entire King Soopers family continues to mourn the loss of those who were victims of this senseless act of violence," said Steve Burnham, President of King Soopers/City Market. "We have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from our fellow Coloradans, and we thank everyone for their incredible kindness."

To accelerate critical response efforts, King Soopers and CHF are also offering customers easy ways to donate to the community. Starting today, customers can easily and quickly support CHF in the following ways:

• Round Up or Make a Donation at the Check Stand: Customers can now round up their purchase to the nearest dollar or commit a donation of their choice ($1, $5 and $10 in value) at check lanes

• Direct Giving (Online): Customers can direct individual gifts in the amount of their choice to coloradohealingfund.org

• Text Option: Customers can donate by texting BoulderStrong to 243725

King Soopers is taking several additional actions to support associates during this difficult time, including:

• Providing access to mental health services and other benefits to support associates' mental and physical well-being;

• Ensuring associates who were directly affected by the tragedy can recover with the support of emergency paid leave;

• Offering an associate hotline to answer questions or assist with ongoing concerns; and

• Directing additional assistance to all the victims' families to support funeral expenses.

"During this unprecedented time, our most urgent priority is to provide a safe environment for associates and customers, and we will continue to make decisions that best support their needs," Burnham continued. "The Boulder King Soopers store will remain closed until the police investigation is complete. We are committed to helping the community grieve and heal from this tragic event."

