Kuwait Company for Process Plant Construction and Contracting KPSC is a Kuwait-based public shareholding company that operates in the engineering and construction industry. The Company operates in three business segments: Construction, Installation, maintenance and sales, and Investment of surplus funds. The Company focuses on civil, mechanical and electrical engineering and maintenance contracting; the installation and maintenance of elevators, swimming pools, water treatment and fire alarm equipment; the ownership of real estate and land, and investment of surplus funds through portfolio managers. In addition, the Company also provides after sales maintenance services. The Company's products include passenger and freight elevators, escalators, moving walks, dumbwaiters and elevators for the physically challenged, among others. The Company has two wholly owned subsidiaries, KCPC Construction LLC in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, and Mass International Company LLC, Oman.