The Kuwait Company for Process Plant Construction and Contracting K.S.C.P. reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was KWD 6.43 million compared to KWD 5.74 million a year ago. Net income was KWD 0.975817 million compared to KWD 0.246246 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was KWD 0.00822 compared to KWD 0.00207 a year ago.
For the six months, sales was KWD 15.33 million compared to KWD 11.18 million a year ago. Net income was KWD 1.62 million compared to KWD 1.55 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was KWD 0.01369 compared to KWD 0.01308 a year ago.
The Kuwait Company for Process Plant Construction and Contracting K.S.C.P. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
Today at 03:11 am
Share
Share
© S&P Capital IQ - 2023