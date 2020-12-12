Log in
L S Starrett : THEMED MICROMETERS AVAILABLE IN AMERICAN PRIDE AND CAMO

12/12/2020 | 02:51pm EST
THEMED MICROMETERS AVAILABLE IN AMERICAN PRIDE AND CAMO
Allison Baker | Dec 12, 2020
Our popular T436.1 Outside Micrometers can now be custom painted.

ATHOL, MA U.S.A.(December 11, 2020) - The L.S. Starrett Company has introduced distinctive looking micrometers featuring American Pride and Camouflaged themes emblazoned on the frames of its most popular outside micrometer series. The new limited special edition No. T436.1 themed outside micrometers are available in either individual 0-1', 1-2', 2-3', 3-4' models, or in 0-4' sets in custom wooden cases. All are offered in either American Pride (No. APT436.1) or Camouflaged (No. CFT436.1) themes.

'We know how proud American machinists and inspectors are of their work, their tools and their country,' said Mr. Tim Cucchi, Precision Hand Tools Product Manager at Starrett. 'We feel these distinctive American made tools will give the opportunity for skilled workers to express themselves individually on the job. The tools are also an ideal collector's / gift item for the holidays.'

Made in Athol, MA U.S.A., the themed T436.1 Micrometers are accurate, rugged, and feature renowned Starrett quality workmanship. The micrometers feature .0001' graduation, ratchet stop, lock nut, and carbide measuring faces on the anvil and spindle. No-glare satin chrome finish on the thimble and sleeve with staggered lines and distinct figures provide precise and easy readability. In addition, the rigid steel frame is well balanced for easy handling, and the extremely hard and stable one-piece spindle ensures reliable life-long accuracy.

View Painted Micrometers.



Disclaimer

The L.S. Starrett Company published this content on 12 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 December 2020 19:50:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
