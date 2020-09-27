Sensex, Nifty rise as state-run banks gain on capital infusion hopes

The broader NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.5% to 11,105 and the S&P BSE Sensex climbed 0.6% to 37,610.34 by 0346 GMT. Both the indexes fell nearly 4% last week, marking their worst week since early-May.

The public sector bank index gained 1% after a report https://bit.ly/30fQcb0 said that the finance ministry may provide capital support to some public sector banks in the third quarter.

Shares of Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd fell 4.7% after the lender's shareholders on Friday rejected https://bit.ly/336xGDN the reappointment of seven directors, including the managing director and chief executive, and India's central bank appointed https://bit.ly/3cBw3B8 a committee to run the bank. (https://bit.ly/336xGDN) (https://bit.ly/3cBw3B8)

Meanwhile, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan advanced 0.5%.

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)