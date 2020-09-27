Log in
Sensex, Nifty rise as state-run banks gain on capital infusion hopes

09/27/2020 | 11:59pm EDT
People walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange building in Mumbai

Indian shares rose on Monday, boosted by state-owned banking stocks on hopes that the government may infuse some capital into the sector as early as the coming quarter, with gains in Asian markets aiding sentiment.

The broader NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.5% to 11,105 and the S&P BSE Sensex climbed 0.6% to 37,610.34 by 0346 GMT. Both the indexes fell nearly 4% last week, marking their worst week since early-May.

The public sector bank index gained 1% after a report https://bit.ly/30fQcb0 said that the finance ministry may provide capital support to some public sector banks in the third quarter.

Shares of Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd fell 4.7% after the lender's shareholders on Friday rejected https://bit.ly/336xGDN the reappointment of seven directors, including the managing director and chief executive, and India's central bank appointed https://bit.ly/3cBw3B8 a committee to run the bank. (https://bit.ly/336xGDN) (https://bit.ly/3cBw3B8)

Meanwhile, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan advanced 0.5%.

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NIFTY 50 0.99% 11163.45 Delayed Quote.-9.19%
SENSEX 30 2.28% 37388.66 Real-time Quote.-9.37%
THE LAKSHMI VILAS BANK LIMITED 1.59% 19.2 End-of-day quote.11.30%
Financials
Sales 2020 -3 675 M -49,9 M -49,9 M
Net income 2020 -8 360 M -113 M -113 M
Net cash 2020 4 043 M 54,9 M 54,9 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,44x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 6 787 M 92,2 M 92,1 M
EV / Sales 2019 -4,99x
EV / Sales 2020 0,10x
Nbr of Employees 4 526
Free-Float 70,3%
Chart THE LAKSHMI VILAS BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
The Lakshmi Vilas Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE LAKSHMI VILAS BANK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 19,20 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers
NameTitle
S. Sundar Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
R. M. Meenakshi Sundaram Co-President, COO & Head-Stressed Assets
Sreeram G. Co-President-Wholesale Banking
Hariharan K. Chief Financial Officer
M. Manikandan Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE LAKSHMI VILAS BANK LIMITED11.30%92
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-30.03%156 901
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-16.08%46 489
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-15.25%44 019
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.-7.66%43 202
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD-23.44%40 738
