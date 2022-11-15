Advanced search
    LHCL.N0000   LK0318N00002

THE LANKA HOSPITALS CORPORATION PLC

(LHCL.N0000)
  Report
End-of-day quote Colombo Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-13
101.25 LKR   +6.02%
05:52aLanka Hospitals : Quarterly financial report as at 30-09-2022
PU
08/10The Lanka Hospitals Corporation PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
08/10Lanka Hospitals : Quarterly Financial Report as at 30-06-2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lanka Hospitals : Quarterly financial report as at 30-09-2022

11/15/2022 | 05:52am EST
PROVISIONAL CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL

STATEMENTS

FOR THE QUARTER ENDED

30th September 2022

The Lanka Hospitals

C O R P O R A T I O N PLC (PQ 180)

THE LANKA HOSPITALS CORPORATION PLC

Provisional Consolidated Financial Statements

For the Quarter ended

30th September 2022

Board of Directors

Dr.Bandula WIJESIRIWARDENA - Chairman

Mr. Ashish BHATIA

Ms. Richa Singh DEBGUPTA

Ms.Roshini CABRAAL

Dr.Ravindra RUBERU

Ms.Lakshmi SANGAKKARA

Mr. Mayura FERNANDO

Mr. Kushan De ALWIS PC

Mr. Nadun FERNANDO

Dr. Kanishka KARUNARATNE

Mr. Kasun RAJAPAKSA

Mr.Ronald C PERERA PC ( Appointed on 14th October 2022 ) Mr. Anurag KALRA - ( Alternate Director to Mr. Ashish BHATIA ) Mr. Rajiv PURI (Alternate Director to Ms. Richa Singh DEBGUPTA )

Principal Place of Business & Registered Office

No. 578, Elvitigala Mawatha, Narahenpita, Colombo 05

Tel: +94 11 5430000 Fax: +94 11 4511199

E-mail: info@lankahospitals.com

Web: www.lankahospitals.com

THE LANKA HOSPITALS CORPORATION PLC

Provisional Consolidated Financial Statements for the Quarter ended 30th September 2022

Statement of Financial Position

Group

As at,

30th Sep 2022

31st Dec 2021

Adjusted

Rs.

Rs.

ASSETS

Non Current Assets

Property, Plant & Equipment

4,735,190,255

4,718,257,761

Right of Use Assets

529,101,673

533,477,044

Intangible Assets

50,718,836

55,276,003

Investment Property

-

-

Investment in Subsidiary

-

-

Total Non Current Assets

5,315,010,764

5,307,010,807

Current Assets

Inventories

1,145,947,724

455,449,496

Trade & Other Receivables

875,191,790

1,031,704,735

Amounts due from Related Parties

7,741,393

1,834,188

Other Financial Assets

6,576,383,265

4,749,971,153

Cash and Cash Equivalents

532,816,672

453,897,597

Total Current Assets

9,138,080,845

6,692,857,170

Total Assets

14,453,091,609

11,999,867,977

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Equity

Stated Capital

2,671,543,090

2,671,543,090

Revaluation Reserve

1,330,581,534

1,330,581,534

Retained Earnings

7,821,844,684

5,274,950,194

Total Equity

11,823,969,308

9,277,074,818

Non Current Liabilities

Employee Benefit Obligations

307,578,742

277,775,607

Deferred Tax Liabilities

546,583,931

509,403,686

Lease Liability

160,382,240

159,299,028

Total Non Current Liabilities

1,014,544,913

946,478,321

Current Liabilities

Trade & Other Payables

814,670,855

897,956,622

Lease Liability

87,537,829

88,743,012

Income Tax Payable

170,883,028

307,230,385

Bank Overdraft

541,485,676

482,384,819

Total Current Liabilities

1,614,577,388

1,776,314,838

Total Liabilities

2,629,122,302

2,722,793,159

Total Equity & Liabilities

14,453,091,609

11,999,867,977

Company

30th Sep 2022

31st Dec 2021

Adjusted

Rs.

Rs.

4,327,549,197 4,301,558,172

417,572,273 429,779,632

40,786,187 44,027,531

146,700,000 146,700,000

414,000,020 414,000,020

5,346,607,678 5,336,065,355

832,002,467 302,956,360

673,605,195 741,534,986

132,340,437 111,739,308

5,376,383,264 3,865,026,810

474,520,763 344,671,757

7,488,852,126 5,365,929,222

12,835,459,804 10,701,994,577

2,671,543,090 2,671,543,090

1,240,031,685 1,240,031,685

6,036,523,101 4,028,861,195

9,948,097,876 7,940,435,970

268,801,740 242,422,163

503,144,831 467,144,831

76,949,597 72,911,716

848,896,168 782,478,710

1,411,056,723 1,347,711,015

50,182,803 60,541,838

115,779,942 209,660,055

461,446,291 361,166,990

2,038,465,759 1,979,079,897

2,887,361,928 2,761,558,607

12,835,459,804 10,701,994,577

The figures as at 30th September 2022 are provisional and subject to audit.

I certify that the consolidated financial statements comply with the requirements of the Companies Act No. 07 of 2007.

Group Chief Financial Officer

The Board of the Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these consolidated financial statements. Approved and signed for and on behalf of the Board.

Chairman

Director

Date. 11th November 2022 Colombo

(Amounts in brackets indicate deductions)

THE LANKA HOSPITALS CORPORATION PLC

Provisional Consolidated Financial Statements for the Quarter ended 30th September 2022

Statement of Comprehensive Income

Group

Company

For the 3 months ended,

30th Sep 2022

30th Sep 2021

30th Sep 2022

30th Sep 2021

Rs.

Rs.

Rs.

Rs.

Revenue from contract with customers

2,645,638,470

2,765,665,117

2,080,450,900

1,827,100,794

Cost of services

(1,533,362,937)

(1,426,577,846)

(1,281,564,707)

(1,012,663,260)

Gross profit

1,112,275,533

1,339,087,271

798,886,193

814,437,534

Other operating income

19,450,589

14,905,657

21,427,124

274,065,574

Administrative expenses

(699,047,853)

(608,749,265)

(501,931,548)

(432,944,272)

Other operating expenses

(236,796,028)

(172,090,095)

(217,589,090)

(155,207,334)

Profit from operations

195,882,241

573,153,569

100,792,678

500,351,502

Finance income

351,232,036

79,985,244

277,021,480

73,013,709

Finance Cost

(7,957,224)

(8,334,833)

(3,985,474)

(4,639,936)

Profit before tax

539,157,052

644,803,980

373,828,685

568,725,275

Income tax expense

(88,543,407)

(147,699,030)

(50,691,023)

(99,146,900)

Profit for the period

450,613,645

497,104,950

323,137,661

469,578,375

Other comprehensive Income

-

-

-

-

Other comprehensive income net of tax

-

-

-

-

Total comprehensive income for the period

450,613,645

497,104,950

323,137,661

469,578,375

Basic earnings per share

2.01

2.22

1.44

2.10

Dividend per share

2.00

1.00

2.00

1.00

(Amounts in brackets indicate deductions)

THE LANKA HOSPITALS CORPORATION PLC

Provisional Consolidated Financial Statements for the Quarter ended 30th September 2022

Statement of Comprehensive Income

Group

Company

For the 9 months ended,

30th Sep 2022

30th Sep 2021

30th Sep 2022

30th Sep 2021

Rs.

Rs.

Rs.

Rs.

Revenue from contract with customers

7,897,144,050

7,372,933,428

5,773,540,898

4,938,686,450

Cost of services

(4,336,697,281)

(3,817,956,031)

(3,397,058,320)

(2,803,186,280)

Gross profit

3,560,446,769

3,554,977,397

2,376,482,578

2,135,500,170

Other operating income

44,470,257

45,960,724

50,038,005

306,688,094

Administrative expenses

(1,973,184,046)

(1,667,071,903)

(1,403,644,088)

(1,201,943,047)

Other operating expenses

(634,474,941)

(544,127,574)

(568,632,869)

(495,926,398)

Profit from operations

997,258,038

1,389,738,644

454,243,626

744,318,819

Finance income

2,529,460,544

330,103,031

2,409,135,360

312,714,512

Finance Cost

(22,831,343)

(24,925,138)

(12,753,184)

(14,124,763)

Profit before tax

3,503,887,240

1,694,916,536

2,850,625,801

1,042,908,568

Income tax expense

(285,796,243)

(304,945,857)

(171,767,388)

(212,266,555)

Effect on deferred tax due to income tax rate change

-

260,178,317

-

243,713,859

Profit for the period

3,218,090,997

1,650,148,996

2,678,858,413

1,074,355,872

Other comprehensive Income

-

-

-

-

Effect on deferred tax due to income tax rate change

-

280,240,962

-

271,856,362

Other comprehensive income net of tax

-

280,240,962

-

271,856,362

Total comprehensive income for the period

3,218,090,997

1,930,389,958

2,678,858,413

1,346,212,234

Basic earnings per share

14.38

7.38

11.97

4.80

Dividend per share

3.00

1.75

3.00

1.75

(Amounts in brackets indicate deductions)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Lanka Hospitals Corporation plc published this content on 15 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2022 10:50:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 12 097 M 33,0 M 33,0 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 3,95%
Capitalization 22 653 M 61,8 M 61,8 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,87x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,57x
Nbr of Employees 1 922
Free-Float -
Managers and Directors
Deepthi Lokuarachchi Group Chief Executive Officer
Badrajith Siriwardena Group Chief Financial Officer
N. N. A. P. Bandula C. Wijesiriwardena Group Chairman
Kanishka Kulasekera Group Chief Information Officer
Sampath Wijesooriya Group Chief Operations Officer
