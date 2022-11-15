Lanka Hospitals : Quarterly financial report as at 30-09-2022
PROVISIONAL CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL
STATEMENTS
FOR THE QUARTER ENDED
30th September 2022
The Lanka Hospitals
C O R P O R A T I O N PLC (PQ 180)
THE LANKA HOSPITALS CORPORATION PLC
Provisional Consolidated Financial Statements
For the Quarter ended
30th September 2022
Board of Directors
Dr.Bandula WIJESIRIWARDENA - Chairman
Mr. Ashish BHATIA
Ms. Richa Singh DEBGUPTA
Ms.Roshini CABRAAL
Dr.Ravindra RUBERU
Ms.Lakshmi SANGAKKARA
Mr. Mayura FERNANDO
Mr. Kushan De ALWIS PC
Mr. Nadun FERNANDO
Dr. Kanishka KARUNARATNE
Mr. Kasun RAJAPAKSA
Mr.Ronald C PERERA PC ( Appointed on 14th October 2022 ) Mr. Anurag KALRA - ( Alternate Director to Mr. Ashish BHATIA ) Mr. Rajiv PURI (Alternate Director to Ms. Richa Singh DEBGUPTA )
Principal Place of Business & Registered Office
No. 578, Elvitigala Mawatha, Narahenpita, Colombo 05
Tel: +94 11 5430000 Fax: +94 11 4511199
E-mail: info@lankahospitals.com
Web: www.lankahospitals.com
THE LANKA HOSPITALS CORPORATION PLC
Provisional Consolidated Financial Statements for the Quarter ended 30th September 2022
Statement of Financial Position
Group
As at,
30th Sep 2022
31st Dec 2021
Adjusted
Rs.
Rs.
ASSETS
Non Current Assets
Property, Plant & Equipment
4,735,190,255
4,718,257,761
Right of Use Assets
529,101,673
533,477,044
Intangible Assets
50,718,836
55,276,003
Investment Property
-
-
Investment in Subsidiary
-
-
Total Non Current Assets
5,315,010,764
5,307,010,807
Current Assets
Inventories
1,145,947,724
455,449,496
Trade & Other Receivables
875,191,790
1,031,704,735
Amounts due from Related Parties
7,741,393
1,834,188
Other Financial Assets
6,576,383,265
4,749,971,153
Cash and Cash Equivalents
532,816,672
453,897,597
Total Current Assets
9,138,080,845
6,692,857,170
Total Assets
14,453,091,609
11,999,867,977
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Equity
Stated Capital
2,671,543,090
2,671,543,090
Revaluation Reserve
1,330,581,534
1,330,581,534
Retained Earnings
7,821,844,684
5,274,950,194
Total Equity
11,823,969,308
9,277,074,818
Non Current Liabilities
Employee Benefit Obligations
307,578,742
277,775,607
Deferred Tax Liabilities
546,583,931
509,403,686
Lease Liability
160,382,240
159,299,028
Total Non Current Liabilities
1,014,544,913
946,478,321
Current Liabilities
Trade & Other Payables
814,670,855
897,956,622
Lease Liability
87,537,829
88,743,012
Income Tax Payable
170,883,028
307,230,385
Bank Overdraft
541,485,676
482,384,819
Total Current Liabilities
1,614,577,388
1,776,314,838
Total Liabilities
2,629,122,302
2,722,793,159
Total Equity & Liabilities
14,453,091,609
11,999,867,977
Company
30th Sep 2022
31st Dec 2021
Adjusted
Rs.
Rs.
4,327,549,197
4,301,558,172
417,572,273
429,779,632
40,786,187
44,027,531
146,700,000
146,700,000
414,000,020
414,000,020
5,346,607,678 5,336,065,355
832,002,467
302,956,360
673,605,195
741,534,986
132,340,437
111,739,308
5,376,383,264
3,865,026,810
474,520,763
344,671,757
7,488,852,126 5,365,929,222
12,835,459,804 10,701,994,577
2,671,543,090
2,671,543,090
1,240,031,685
1,240,031,685
6,036,523,101
4,028,861,195
9,948,097,876 7,940,435,970
268,801,740
242,422,163
503,144,831
467,144,831
76,949,597
72,911,716
848,896,168 782,478,710
1,411,056,723
1,347,711,015
50,182,803
60,541,838
115,779,942
209,660,055
461,446,291
361,166,990
2,038,465,759 1,979,079,897
2,887,361,928 2,761,558,607
12,835,459,804 10,701,994,577
The figures as at 30th September 2022 are provisional and subject to audit.
I certify that the consolidated financial statements comply with the requirements of the Companies Act No. 07 of 2007.
Group Chief Financial Officer
The Board of the Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these consolidated financial statements. Approved and signed for and on behalf of the Board.
Date. 11th November 2022 Colombo
(Amounts in brackets indicate deductions)
THE LANKA HOSPITALS CORPORATION PLC
Provisional Consolidated Financial Statements for the Quarter ended 30th September 2022
Statement of Comprehensive Income
Group
Company
For the 3 months ended,
30th Sep 2022
30th Sep 2021
30th Sep 2022
30th Sep 2021
Rs.
Rs.
Rs.
Rs.
Revenue from contract with customers
2,645,638,470
2,765,665,117
2,080,450,900
1,827,100,794
Cost of services
(1,533,362,937)
(1,426,577,846)
(1,281,564,707)
(1,012,663,260)
Gross profit
1,112,275,533
1,339,087,271
798,886,193
814,437,534
Other operating income
19,450,589
14,905,657
21,427,124
274,065,574
Administrative expenses
(699,047,853)
(608,749,265)
(501,931,548)
(432,944,272)
Other operating expenses
(236,796,028)
(172,090,095)
(217,589,090)
(155,207,334)
Profit from operations
195,882,241
573,153,569
100,792,678
500,351,502
Finance income
351,232,036
79,985,244
277,021,480
73,013,709
Finance Cost
(7,957,224)
(8,334,833)
(3,985,474)
(4,639,936)
Profit before tax
539,157,052
644,803,980
373,828,685
568,725,275
Income tax expense
(88,543,407)
(147,699,030)
(50,691,023)
(99,146,900)
Profit for the period
450,613,645
497,104,950
323,137,661
469,578,375
Other comprehensive Income
-
-
-
-
Other comprehensive income net of tax
-
-
-
-
Total comprehensive income for the period
450,613,645
497,104,950
323,137,661
469,578,375
Basic earnings per share
2.01
2.22
1.44
2.10
Dividend per share
2.00
1.00
2.00
1.00
(Amounts in brackets indicate deductions)
THE LANKA HOSPITALS CORPORATION PLC
Provisional Consolidated Financial Statements for the Quarter ended 30th September 2022
Statement of Comprehensive Income
Group
Company
For the 9 months ended,
30th Sep 2022
30th Sep 2021
30th Sep 2022
30th Sep 2021
Rs.
Rs.
Rs.
Rs.
Revenue from contract with customers
7,897,144,050
7,372,933,428
5,773,540,898
4,938,686,450
Cost of services
(4,336,697,281)
(3,817,956,031)
(3,397,058,320)
(2,803,186,280)
Gross profit
3,560,446,769
3,554,977,397
2,376,482,578
2,135,500,170
Other operating income
44,470,257
45,960,724
50,038,005
306,688,094
Administrative expenses
(1,973,184,046)
(1,667,071,903)
(1,403,644,088)
(1,201,943,047)
Other operating expenses
(634,474,941)
(544,127,574)
(568,632,869)
(495,926,398)
Profit from operations
997,258,038
1,389,738,644
454,243,626
744,318,819
Finance income
2,529,460,544
330,103,031
2,409,135,360
312,714,512
Finance Cost
(22,831,343)
(24,925,138)
(12,753,184)
(14,124,763)
Profit before tax
3,503,887,240
1,694,916,536
2,850,625,801
1,042,908,568
Income tax expense
(285,796,243)
(304,945,857)
(171,767,388)
(212,266,555)
Effect on deferred tax due to income tax rate change
-
260,178,317
-
243,713,859
Profit for the period
3,218,090,997
1,650,148,996
2,678,858,413
1,074,355,872
Other comprehensive Income
-
-
-
-
Effect on deferred tax due to income tax rate change
-
280,240,962
-
271,856,362
Other comprehensive income net of tax
-
280,240,962
-
271,856,362
Total comprehensive income for the period
3,218,090,997
1,930,389,958
2,678,858,413
1,346,212,234
Basic earnings per share
14.38
7.38
11.97
4.80
Dividend per share
3.00
1.75
3.00
1.75
(Amounts in brackets indicate deductions)
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Lanka Hospitals Corporation plc published this content on 15 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2022 10:50:10 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about THE LANKA HOSPITALS CORPORATION PLC
Sales 2022
12 097 M
33,0 M
33,0 M
Net income 2022
-
-
-
Net Debt 2022
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
-
Yield 2022
3,95%
Capitalization
22 653 M
61,8 M
61,8 M
Capi. / Sales 2022
1,87x
Capi. / Sales 2023
1,57x
Nbr of Employees
1 922
Free-Float
-
Chart THE LANKA HOSPITALS CORPORATION PLC
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
1
Last Close Price
101,25 LKR
Average target price
101,00 LKR
Spread / Average Target
-0,25%