Law Debenture p l c : 2022 Annual Report and Accounts
03/04/2023 | 09:30am EST
A N N U A L R E P O R T
2022
The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c.
Law Debenture is an investment trust and a leading provider of independent professional services, listed on the London Stock Exchange.
The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c. wins best UK Equity - Active category in the AJ Bell Fund and Investment Trust Awards 2022
We are proud to receive such great recognition from the industry. I am delighted that Law Debenture continues to offer investors resilience, long term outperformance and dividend growth against a background of turbulent global markets."
Denis Jackson, Chief Executive Officer, Law Debenture
COO and Head of Corporate Secretarial Services Trish Houston, CFO Hester Scotton and CEO Denis Jackson at the Investment Week award ceremony.
The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c. wins Best Investment Trust for Income in Shares Awards 2022
This is Law Debenture's third award win this year, and one that we are delighted to receive as it represents direct recognition by retail investors of our investment managers' excellent track record and their continued efforts to offer resilience, long term outperformance and dividend growth to shareholders, successfully using the flexibility provided by the cash flows of our Independent Professional Services business."
Trish Houston, COO and Head of Corporate Secretarial Services, Law Debenture
The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c.: AIC Investment Trust Awards, UK Equity Income Sector Winner 2022.
The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c. named UK Equity Income Investment Trust of the Year, for the second year running, at Investment Week's Investment Company of the Year Awards 2022
UK Equity Income Sector
UK Equity Income Sector
Investment Trust of the Year
Investment Trust of the Year
This is Law Debenture's second award win of 2022, and we are extremely pleased to be recognised for the quality of our operations and performance by the investment trust industry and our peers. Our investment managers, James Henderson and Laura Foll, seek to deliver resilience, long term outperformance and dividend growth to shareholders, and this award is an acknowledgement of Law Debenture's ongoing commitment to these goals."
has a highly differentiated and unique business model
AT A GLANCE
Investment
Portfolio
c. 79% of NAV
including IPS and long-term
borrowings at fair value 1
Managed by James Henderson and Laura Foll
Independent Professional
Services (IPS) business
c. 21% of NAV
including IPS and long-term
borrowings at fair value 1
of Janus Henderson
OBJECTIVE: LONG-TERM CAPITAL GROWTH IN REAL TERMS AND STEADILY INCREASING INCOME
- Focused on long-term returns
- Low ongoing charges ratio at 0.49%2 compared to industry average of 1.04%3
- Contrarian investment style:
PENSIONS
The longest
established and
one of the largest UK providers of pension trustee services
CORPORATE
TRUST
leading independent corporate trustee across international
capital markets
CORPORATE
SERVICES
Range of
outsourced solutions to corporates internationally
•High quality companies with strong competitive advantage at attractive valuations
•Out of favour equities standing at valuation discounts to their long-term historical average
- Selective, bottom-up approach
- Diversified portfolio by sector (predominant UK weighting)
INTERNATIONAL PRESENCE:
United Kingdom, New York, Ireland, Hong
Kong, Delaware, Cayman Islands and
Channel Islands
We believe that all divisions have potential for further growth in expanding markets.
Our plan to achieve this is by increasing our market share through better leveraging of technology, our strong relationships and our brand
Significant, consistent income contribution from IPS gives greater flexibility in stock selection
Please refer to page 152 for an explanation of net asset value with debt and IPS at fair value.
Calculated based on data held by Law Debenture for the year ended 31 December 2022.
Source: Association of Investment Companies (AIC) industry average as at 31 December 2022.
1
A T A G L A N C E
Financial summary
31 December 2022
31 December 2021
£000
£000
Change
Net Asset Value - with debt and IPS at fair value1*
972,566
964,493
0.84%
Total Net Assets per the statement of financial position
799,067
878,837
(9.08%)
Pence
Pence
Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at fair value1*
761.69
787.83
(3.3%)
Revenue return per share
Investment Portfolio
24.06
18.09
33.0%
Independent professional services
10.38
10.00
3.8%
Group revenue return per share
34.44
28.09
22.6%
Capital return/(loss) per share
(103.17)
94.60
(209.1%)
Dividends per share
30.50
29.00
5.2%
Share price4
771
799
(3.5%)
%
%
Ongoing charges3*
0.49%
0.50%
Gearing3
12%
13%
Premium/(discount)*
1.22%
1.42%
For reconciliation of NAV at fair value per the above to published year end NAV please refer to page 36.
Performance
1 year
3 years
5 years
10 years
%
%
%
%
NAV total return2* (with IPS at fair value and debt at par)
(6.8)
16.8
30.3
141.5
NAV total return2* (with IPS and debt at fair value)
0.6
26.0
39.9
154.6
FTSE Actuaries All-Share Index Total Return4
0.3
7.1
15.5
88.2
Share price total return4*
0.4
37.7
51.6
161.2
Change in Retail Price Index5
13.4
23.5
29.6
46.0
* Items marked "*" are considered to be alternative performance measures and are described in more detail on page 152.
Please refer to page 36 for calculation of net asset value. Please note change in NAV per share in the financial summary does account for the effect of dividends on total return.
2 NAV is calculated in accordance with the AIC methodology, based on performance data held by Law Debenture including fair value of the IPS business and long-term borrowings. NAV is shown with debt measured at par and with debt measured at fair value and both total returns account for shareholder returns through dividends.
3 Ongoing charges are calculated based on AIC guidance, using the administrative costs of the investment trust and include the Janus Henderson Investors' management fee, charged at the annual rate of 0.30% of the NAV. There is no performance related element to the fee. Gearing is described in the strategic report on page 33 and in our alternative performance measures on page 152.
4 Source: Refinitiv.
5 Source: Office for National Statistics.
2 lawdebenture.com
Key statistics
for the year ended 31 December 2022
0.4%
Share price total return
(2021: 19.2%)
AT A GLANCE
0.6%1
Growth in Net Asset Value
including debt and IPS at fair value total return
(2021: 25.1%)
Total Net Assets per statement of financial position percentage decrease (9.08%) (2021: increase of 20.9%)
1.04%
Average premium in share price versus NAV
(with debt and IPS at fair value)
in 2022
0.49%
Ongoing charges ratio
compared to industry average of 1.04% (2021: 1.05%) (2021: 0.50%)
5.2%
Proposed increase
in 2022 dividend per share
(2021: 5.5%)
8.1%
Growth in IPS profit before tax
(2021: 9.1%)
8.2%
5 year compounding annual growth rate
in IPS net profit before tax
113%
Increase in IPS valuation
from 2017 to 2022
A consistent long-termout-performer
Please refer to page 36 for calculation of net asset value.
Ongoing charges are calculated based on AIC guidance, using the administrative costs of the investment trust and include the Janus Henderson Investors' management fee, charged at the annual rate of 0.30% of the NAV. There is no performance related element to the fee. Gearing is described in the strategic report on page 33 and in our alternative performance measures on page 152.
3
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
The Law Debenture Corporation plc published this content on 04 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2023 14:29:04 UTC.