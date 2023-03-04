Law Debenture p l c : 2022 Annual Report and Accounts

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c. wins best UK Equity - Active category in the AJ Bell Fund and Investment Trust Awards 2022

We are proud to receive such great recognition from the industry. I am delighted that Law Debenture continues to offer investors resilience, long term outperformance and dividend growth against a background of turbulent global markets."

Denis Jackson, Chief Executive Officer, Law Debenture

COO and Head of Corporate Secretarial Services Trish Houston, CFO Hester Scotton and CEO Denis Jackson at the Investment Week award ceremony.

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c. wins Best Investment Trust for Income in Shares Awards 2022

This is Law Debenture's third award win this year, and one that we are delighted to receive as it represents direct recognition by retail investors of our investment managers' excellent track record and their continued efforts to offer resilience, long term outperformance and dividend growth to shareholders, successfully using the flexibility provided by the cash flows of our Independent Professional Services business."

Trish Houston, COO and Head of Corporate Secretarial Services, Law Debenture