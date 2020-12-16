Log in
THE LAW DEBENTURE CORPORATION P.L.C.

Law Debenture p l c : Getting Things Done with LawDeb in 2020

12/16/2020 | 12:11pm EST
2020 has thrown us all many challenges; we continue to monitor the ever evolving situation whilst looking forward, on news of vaccine roll outs, to a time soon when we might meet with clients in person again, as appropriate. We remain fully committed to providing an excellent service to all our clients with minimum possible disruption and would highlight key recent successes across our Governance Services and Transaction Services groups, all executed during 'lock down':

The Law Debenture Corporation plc published this content on 16 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 December 2020 17:10:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2019 167 M 225 M 225 M
Net income 2019 130 M 176 M 176 M
Net Debt 2019 44,0 M 59,4 M 59,4 M
P/E ratio 2019 5,91x
Yield 2019 4,00%
Capitalization 754 M 1 013 M 1 018 M
EV / Sales 2018 -23,1x
EV / Sales 2019 4,87x
Nbr of Employees 154
Free-Float 89,2%
Technical analysis trends THE LAW DEBENTURE CORPORATION P.L.C.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price
Last Close Price 6,38 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Denis Jackson Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Robert Charles Anthony Hingley Chairman
Trish Houston Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Hester Scotton Chief Financial Officer
David Williams Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE LAW DEBENTURE CORPORATION P.L.C.-1.85%1 013
BLACKROCK, INC.38.89%106 480
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.3.64%62 283
UBS GROUP AG2.86%50 896
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.16.45%45 205
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-20.15%35 614
