Law Debenture p l c : new senior appointment enhances leading pensions governance practice

21 January 2021- Law Debenture announces the appointment of Mark Williamson as new Pensions Executive within Pegasus, the Company's pensions governance business, effective immediately. The stand-alone business provides independent outsourced pensions executive services, including pensions management, scheme secretarial and specialist project support, to pension scheme trustees and corporates.

Mark is a leading expert in his field, assisting clients with pensions accounting and corporate reporting, trustee secretarial support and creating engaging and transparent member communications. He joins Law Debenture from JTI where he was Pensions Manager for nearly a decade. During his tenure Mark served as project lead on initiatives such as Pension Increase Exchange, GMP Rectification, system migration, large site closures, closure of defined benefit (DB) schemes to future accrual, bringing defined-contribution (DC) scheme administration in-house, as well as DC Investment Strategy reviews.

The appointment of Mark will provide added depth to the firm's growing pensions practice, whilst his expertise in matters related to pensions accounting and corporate reporting, trustee secretarial support and creating engaging and transparent member communications will complement Law Debenture's current client services.

Mark joins a growing team of professionals at Pegasus, doubling the team's headcount in the last few years. The significant demand for Pegasus' services continues to grow; in 2020 the business welcomed seven new joiners, taking on five new clients and a further 25 separate projects.

Michael Chatterton, Managing Director at LawDeb Pension trustees, commented: 'We are very pleased to start 2021 strong with the appointment of Mark to the Pegasus team. Mark brings with him extensive in-house and risk mitigation experience, as well as a whole host of other valuable skills that will be put to good use within the team and for the benefit of our clients. Pegasus continues to grow from strength to strength even during these turbulent times, supporting new and existing clients with their pensions governance challenges.'

Mark Williamson, Pegasus Pensions Executive, added: 'I joined Law Debenture to be part of an agile business that seeks to help its clients achieve their goals in the best way possible. Law Debenture is a very well-regarded company within the industry and I'm excited to start this new chapter in my career as part of the Pegasus team.'

Contact Mark today for any pensions governance requirements