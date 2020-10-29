Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse MKT  >  The LGL Group, Inc.    LGL

THE LGL GROUP, INC.

(LGL)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse MKT - 10/29 04:10:00 pm
9.46 USD   -2.10%
04:50pLGL : Declares a Warrant Dividend
PU
04:40pLGL : Announces Proposed Warrant Dividend
PU
04:38pLGL GROUP INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

LGL : Declares a Warrant Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/29/2020 | 04:50pm EDT

The LGL Group, Inc. Declares a Warrant Dividend

ORLANDO, FL, October 29, 2020 - The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSE American: LGL) (the "Company") today announced that on October 27, 2020 the Board of Directors declared a dividend of warrants to purchase shares of its common stock to holders of record of its common stock as of November 9, 2020, the record date set by the Board of Directors for the dividend. Each holder of the Company's common stock as of the record date will receive one warrant for each share of common stock owned. Five warrants will entitle their holder to purchase one share of the Company's common stock at an exercise price of $12.50. The warrants will be "European style warrants" and will be exercisable on the earlier of (i) their expiration date, which will be the fifth anniversary of their issuance, and (ii) such date that the 30-day volume weighted average price per share, or VWAP, of the Company's common stock is greater than or equal to $17.50. The warrants are expected to be issued on or around November 16, 2020, and the Company intends for the warrants to be listed and traded on the NYSE American on or around such date, subject to NYSE American approval.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification of such securities under the securities laws of that state or jurisdiction. Any offer of securities covered by the registration statement will be made solely by means of a prospectus included in the registration statement.

About The LGL Group, Inc.

The LGL Group, Inc., through its two principal subsidiaries MtronPTI and PTF, designs, manufactures and markets highly-engineered electronic components used to control the frequency or timing of signals in electronic circuits, and designs high performance frequency and time reference standards that form the basis for timing and synchronization in various applications.

Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, the Company has additional design and manufacturing facilities in Yankton, South Dakota, Wakefield, Massachusetts and Noida, India, with local sales offices in Hong Kong, Sacramento, California and Austin, Texas.

For more information on the Company and its products and services, contact James Tivy at The LGL Group, Inc., 2525 Shader Rd., Orlando, Florida 32804, (407) 298-2000, or visit www.lglgroup.comand www.mtronpti.com.

Caution Concerning Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21 E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, and can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "expect," "project," "estimate," "anticipate," "plan," "believe," "potential," "should," "continue" or the negative versions of those words or other comparable words. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future actions or performance. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to us and our current plans or expectations, and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect current plans, anticipated actions and our future financial condition and results. Certain of these risks and uncertainties are described in greater detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

###

Contact:

James Tivy

The LGL Group, Inc. jtivy@lglgroup.com(407) 298-2000

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

The LGL Group Inc. published this content on 29 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2020 20:49:07 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about THE LGL GROUP, INC.
04:50pLGL : Declares a Warrant Dividend
PU
04:40pLGL : Announces Proposed Warrant Dividend
PU
04:38pLGL GROUP INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:32pTHE LGL GROUP, INC. : Declares a Warrant Dividend
BU
10/27LGL GROUP INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10/27THE LGL GROUP, INC. : Announces Proposed Warrant Dividend
BU
08/27LGL GROUP INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
08/11LGL GROUP INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Dis..
AQ
08/11LGL : Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results
BU
07/06LGL GROUP INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 31,9 M - -
Net income 2019 7,02 M - -
Net cash 2019 17,8 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 10,6x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 50,4 M 50,4 M -
EV / Sales 2018 0,41x
EV / Sales 2019 1,76x
Nbr of Employees 188
Free-Float 70,1%
Chart THE LGL GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
The LGL Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE LGL GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Ivan Arteaga President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marc Joseph Gabelli Non-Executive Chairman
James William Tivy Chief Financial Officer
Timothy Foufas Independent Director
Manjit S. Kalha Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE LGL GROUP, INC.-35.58%50
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.10.95%45 851
TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.1.07%31 971
YAGEO CORPORATION-19.68%6 156
HUIZHOU DESAY SV AUTOMOTIVE CO., LTD.125.32%5 541
HIROSE ELECTRIC CO.,LTD.6.84%5 163
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group