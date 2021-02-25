LGL : to Hold Investor Call to Review Strategic and M&A Initiatives, Year-end 2020 Financial Results, and Further Developments in its SPAC Franchise

The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSE American: LGL) (the "Company") today announced that it will issue its earnings for the 2020 year on March 23, 2021 after the market closes and will hold an investor call on Wednesday, March 24 at 11:00am EST to review strategic and M&A initiatives, its 2020 financial results, and further developments in its SPAC franchise.

Those wishing to attend the investor call should dial (844) 401-3350 (toll-free) or (248) 847-2523 (international) at least 15 minutes prior to the meeting and provide conference ID #6347925. Video or slides will be presented via WebEx, www.webex.com under meeting ID 182 952 2973 and password KReAKceg266.

About The LGL Group, Inc.

The LGL Group, Inc., through its two principal subsidiaries MtronPTI and PTF, designs, manufactures and markets highly-engineered electronic components used to control the frequency or timing of signals in electronic circuits, and designs high performance frequency and time reference standards that form the basis for timing and synchronization in various applications.

Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, the Company has additional design and manufacturing facilities in Yankton, South Dakota, Wakefield, Massachusetts and Noida, India, with local sales offices in Hong Kong, and Austin, Texas.

For more information on the Company and its products and services, contact James Tivy at The LGL Group, Inc., 2525 Shader Rd., Orlando, Florida 32804, (407) 298-2000, or visit www.lglgroup.com and www.mtronpti.com.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21 E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, and can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “project,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “should,” “continue” or the negative versions of those words or other comparable words. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future actions or performance. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to us and our current plans or expectations, and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect current plans, anticipated actions and our future financial condition and results. Certain of these risks and uncertainties are described in greater detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210225006075/en/