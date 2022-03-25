Log in
THE LGL GROUP, INC.

The LGL Group, Inc. to Host 2021 Annual Earnings Call

03/25/2022
The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSE American: LGL) (“LGL” or the “Company”) will host a conference call to review 2021 financial results on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at 10:00 am (EDT). LGL’s 2021 results are expected to be filed on Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) before the market opens on Monday, March 28, 2021, which will also available on the Company’s website.

Participants are invited to access the call by dialing (773) 305-6853 (Direct) or (888) 254-3590 (Toll-free) approximately fifteen minutes before the conference start time and providing the conference ID 9503778.

About The LGL Group, Inc.

The LGL Group, Inc., through its two principal subsidiaries MtronPTI and PTF, designs, manufactures and markets highly-engineered electronic components used to control the frequency or timing of signals in electronic circuits, and designs high performance frequency and time reference standards that form the basis for timing and synchronization in various applications.

Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, the Company has additional design and manufacturing facilities in Yankton, South Dakota, Wakefield, Massachusetts and Noida, India, with local sales offices in Hong Kong and Austin, Texas.

For more information on the Company and its products and services, contact James Tivy at The LGL Group, Inc., 2525 Shader Rd., Orlando, Florida 32804, (407) 298-2000, or visit www.lglgroup.com and www.mtronpti.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 28,1 M - -
Net income 2021 41,3 M - -
Net cash 2021 48,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 1,38x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 57,0 M 57,0 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,32x
EV / Sales 2022 0,29x
Nbr of Employees 173
Free-Float 68,7%
Managers and Directors
Michael J. Ferrantino President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James William Tivy Chief Financial Officer
Marc Joseph Gabelli Chairman
Timothy J. Foufas Independent Director
Manjit S. Kalha Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE LGL GROUP, INC.-6.32%57
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD-8.98%43 654
TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.-18.29%42 921
HUIZHOU DESAY SV AUTOMOTIVE CO., LTD.-13.15%10 717
E INK HOLDINGS INC.14.24%6 860
XIAMEN FARATRONIC CO., LTD.-18.46%6 696