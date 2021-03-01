Log in
The Liberty Braves Group    BATRK

THE LIBERTY BRAVES GROUP

(BATRK)
Liberty Media Corporation : to Present at Deutsche Bank Media, Internet and Telecom Conference

03/01/2021 | 04:19pm EST
Liberty Media Corporation (NASDAQ: LSXMA, LSXMB, LSXMK, FWONA, FWONK, BATRA, BATRK) announced that Greg Maffei, President and CEO of Liberty Media Corporation, will be presenting at the Deutsche Bank Media, Internet and Telecom Conference on Monday, March 8th at 4:00 p.m. E.S.T. During his presentation, Mr. Maffei may make observations regarding the company's financial performance and outlook, as well as other forward looking matters.

The presentation will be broadcast live via the Internet. All interested persons should visit the Liberty Media Corporation website at http://libertymedia.com/events to register for the webcast. An archive of the webcast will also be available on this website for 180 days after appropriate filings have been made with the SEC.

About Liberty Media Corporation

Liberty Media Corporation operates and owns interests in a broad range of media, communications and entertainment businesses. Those businesses are attributed to three tracking stock groups: the Liberty SiriusXM Group, the Braves Group and the Formula One Group. The businesses and assets attributed to the Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ: LSXMA, LSXMB, LSXMK) include Liberty Media Corporation’s interests in SiriusXM and Live Nation Entertainment. The businesses and assets attributed to the Braves Group (NASDAQ: BATRA, BATRK) include Liberty Media Corporation’s subsidiary Braves Holdings, LLC. The businesses and assets attributed to the Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWONA, FWONK) consist of all of Liberty Media Corporation’s businesses and assets other than those attributed to the Liberty SiriusXM Group and the Braves Group, including its subsidiary Formula 1 and minority investments including AT&T Inc. and Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 171 M - -
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 593 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -34,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 483 M 1 483 M -
EV / Sales 2020 12,2x
EV / Sales 2021 6,05x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 89,6%
Chart THE LIBERTY BRAVES GROUP
Duration : Period :
The Liberty Braves Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE LIBERTY BRAVES GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 33,25 $
Last Close Price 28,79 $
Spread / Highest target 38,9%
Spread / Average Target 15,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,69%
EPS Revisions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE LIBERTY BRAVES GROUP15.72%1 483
THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY4.34%343 157
COMCAST CORPORATION0.61%241 492
VIACOMCBS INC.73.08%39 946
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP1.40%15 051
FORMULA ONE GROUP3.05%10 042
