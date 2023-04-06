Advanced search
    LSXMK   US5312296073

THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP

(LSXMK)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-04-06 pm EDT
28.16 USD   -0.28%
Liberty Media Corporation Announces First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call
BU
06:02aLiberty Media Corp : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03/31Liberty Media Corp : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Liberty Media Corporation Announces First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

04/06/2023 | 04:19pm EDT
Liberty Media Corporation (“Liberty Media”) (NASDAQ: LSXMA, LSXMB, LSXMK, FWONA, FWONK, BATRA, BATRK) will host a conference call to discuss results for the first quarter of 2023 on Friday, May 5th at 9:30 a.m. E.T. Before the open of market trading that day, Liberty Media will issue a press release reporting such results, which can be found at https://ir.libertymedia.com/news-events/press-releases. The press release and conference call may discuss Liberty Media’s financial performance and outlook, as well as other forward-looking matters.

Please call InComm Conferencing at (877) 704-2829 or +1 (215) 268-9864, passcode 13736371, at least 10 minutes prior to the call. Callers will need to be on a touch-tone telephone to ask questions. The conference administrator will provide instructions on how to use the polling feature.

In addition, the conference call will be broadcast live via the Internet. All interested participants should visit the Liberty Media website at https://www.libertymedia.com/investors/news-events/ir-calendar to register for the webcast. Links to the press release and replays of the call will also be available on the Liberty Media website. The conference call will be archived on the website after appropriate filings have been made with the SEC.

About Liberty Media Corporation

Liberty Media Corporation operates and owns interests in a broad range of media, communications and entertainment businesses. Those businesses are attributed to three tracking stock groups: the Liberty SiriusXM Group, the Braves Group and the Formula One Group. The businesses and assets attributed to the Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ: LSXMA, LSXMB, LSXMK) include Liberty Media Corporation’s interests in SiriusXM and Live Nation Entertainment. The businesses and assets attributed to the Braves Group (NASDAQ: BATRA, BATRK) include Liberty Media Corporation’s subsidiary Braves Holdings, LLC. The businesses and assets attributed to the Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWONA, FWONK) consist of all of Liberty Media Corporation’s businesses and assets other than those attributed to the Liberty SiriusXM Group and the Braves Group, including its subsidiary Formula 1 and other minority investments.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 9 011 M - -
Net income 2023 958 M - -
Net Debt 2023 10 006 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,83x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 9 213 M 9 213 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,13x
EV / Sales 2024 2,23x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 88,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 28,24 $
Average target price 46,25 $
Spread / Average Target 63,8%
EPS Revisions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-27.83%9 213
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)14.61%182 516
FORMULA ONE GROUP21.80%16 844
PARAMOUNT GLOBAL28.02%13 786
ITV PLC6.15%3 989
GRUPO TELEVISA, S.A.B.6.32%2 902
