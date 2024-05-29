Annual Results 2023/2024 Analyst Presentation
29 May 2024
Agenda
2
01
02
03
Annual Results
Operational
Capital
Highlights
Update
Management
The Quayside
04
05
06
07
Strategy Update
Market Outlook
Q&A
Appendix
and Mitigation
Queen Victoria Building
Jurong Point
Link CentralWalk
Kai Tin Shopping Centre
01
Annual Results Highlights
FY2023/24 Key Highlights
4
Achievements through proactive portfolio management
Link REIT Portfolio
Asset Enhancement
Capital Management
Hong Kong portfolio
Mainland China
Commitment to
Portfolio
operational excellence
outperforming
portfolio bearing fruit
diversification
remains steadfast
Link
portfolio
tenant sales
Retail rental reversion
Upgrade of
car park
Australia and
Singapore
growth index outpaced that
turned positive to 2.8%
management
system to
retail performance
started
of broader Hong Kong at
boost efficiency
contributing
to
overall
101.3
since
FY2018/2019
portfolio
vs. 85.3 by the latter
FY2023/24 Key Highlights
5
Asset enhancement efforts yielded solid results
Link REIT Portfolio
Asset Enhancement
Capital Management
Double-digit ROIs achieved
Four assets in Hong Kong
One asset in Mainland China
completed AEs
completed AE
Achieved double-digit ROIs from
In Hong Kong, HK$230M AEs across
In Mainland China, the completion of
AEIs in Hong Kong and Mainland
4 assets was completed, achieving
the RMB300M AE at Link Plaza
China
ROI ~ 10 - 16%
Tianhe in 1H FY23/24 (ROI ~ 12%)
while the commenced renovation of
Link CentralWalk basement with AE
budget of ~ RMB24M and expected
ROI exceeding 20%
FY2023/24 Key Highlights
6
Prudent approach to capital management
Link REIT Portfolio
Asset Enhancement
Capital Management
Strong financial position
Well-staggered debt
maturity profile
Net gearing ratio maintained below
Not more than 20% total debt maturing
20%, average borrowing cost kept
in a single year over the next two
below 4.0% at 3.78%, underpinned by
financial years (FY2024/2025: 15%
robust 'A' credit ratings
and FY2025/2026: 19%)
FY2023/24 Annual Results Highlights
Steady growth from diversification amid headwinds
7
Lok Fu Place
HK$13,578M
REVENUE
11.0% YoY
HK$10,070M
N P I
9.5% YoY
Jurong Point
HK$6,718M
DISTRIBUTABLE
AMOUNT 6.4% YoY
HK$2.6265
D P U
4.3% YoY
Qibao Vanke Plaza
19.5%
NET GEARING RATIO
(31 March 2023: 17.8%)
HK$70.02
NAV PER UNIT
5.4% VS MAR 23
Note:
(1) All figures for the year ended or as at 31 March 2024 unless stated otherwise.
FY2023/24 Annual Results Highlights
8
Occupancy remained high with sustained revenue and NPI
HK retail occupancy consistently at near-full level
Revenue remained steady
1H
2H
97.7%
98.0%
98.0%
98.0%
1H
2H
97.5%
97.5%
6,853
5,778
5,824
6,042
6,192
6,725
2021/20222022/20232023/20242021/20222022/20232023/2024
NPI started to moderate in 2H
DPU in 2H registered a HoH increase
1H
2H
5,063
5,007
1H
2H
4,391
4,385
4,587
4,611
1.5959
1.4608
1.5551
1.3008 1.3257
(2)
1.1880
2021/2022
2022/2023
2023/2024
2021/2022
2022/2023
2023/2024
Notes:
- All figures for the year ended or as at 31 March 2024 unless stated otherwise.
- Link REIT's units in issue increased.
02
Operational Update
Hong Kong Retail Overview
10
Strong operating metrics underpinned by operational excellence
Lei Yue Mun Plaza
Temple Mall
Sau Mau Ping Shopping Centre
OCCUPANCY
98.0%
20/21
96.8%
21/22
97.7%
22/23
98.0%
23/24
98.0%
REVERSION
7.9%
7.1% 7.9%
4.8%
-1.8%
62.4
UNIT RENT PSF
HK$64.4
64.4
63.8
62.7
Notes:
20/21
21/22
22/23
23/24
Mar-21
Mar-22
Mar-23
Mar-24
- Reversion rate was calculated based on base rent (excluding management fees).
- All figures for the year ended or as at 31 March 2024 unless stated otherwise.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
The Link Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 29 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2024 05:19:00 UTC.