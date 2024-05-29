Annual Results 2023/2024 Analyst Presentation

29 May 2024

01

Annual Results Highlights

FY2023/24 Key Highlights

4

Achievements through proactive portfolio management

Link REIT Portfolio

Asset Enhancement

Capital Management

Hong Kong portfolio

Mainland China

Commitment to

Portfolio

operational excellence

outperforming

portfolio bearing fruit

diversification

remains steadfast

Link

portfolio

tenant sales

Retail rental reversion

Upgrade of

car park

Australia and

Singapore

growth index outpaced that

turned positive to 2.8%

management

system to

retail performance

started

of broader Hong Kong at

boost efficiency

contributing

to

overall

101.3

since

FY2018/2019

portfolio

vs. 85.3 by the latter

FY2023/24 Key Highlights

5

Asset enhancement efforts yielded solid results

Link REIT Portfolio

Asset Enhancement

Capital Management

Double-digit ROIs achieved

Four assets in Hong Kong

One asset in Mainland China

completed AEs

completed AE

Achieved double-digit ROIs from

In Hong Kong, HK$230M AEs across

In Mainland China, the completion of

AEIs in Hong Kong and Mainland

4 assets was completed, achieving

the RMB300M AE at Link Plaza

China

ROI ~ 10 - 16%

Tianhe in 1H FY23/24 (ROI ~ 12%)

while the commenced renovation of

Link CentralWalk basement with AE

budget of ~ RMB24M and expected

ROI exceeding 20%

FY2023/24 Key Highlights

6

Prudent approach to capital management

Link REIT Portfolio

Asset Enhancement

Capital Management

Strong financial position

Well-staggered debt

maturity profile

Net gearing ratio maintained below

Not more than 20% total debt maturing

20%, average borrowing cost kept

in a single year over the next two

below 4.0% at 3.78%, underpinned by

financial years (FY2024/2025: 15%

robust 'A' credit ratings

and FY2025/2026: 19%)

FY2023/24 Annual Results Highlights

Steady growth from diversification amid headwinds

7

Lok Fu Place

HK$13,578M

REVENUE

11.0% YoY

HK$10,070M

N P I

9.5% YoY

Jurong Point

HK$6,718M

DISTRIBUTABLE

AMOUNT 6.4% YoY

HK$2.6265

D P U

4.3% YoY

Qibao Vanke Plaza

19.5%

NET GEARING RATIO

(31 March 2023: 17.8%)

HK$70.02

NAV PER UNIT

5.4% VS MAR 23

Note:

(1) All figures for the year ended or as at 31 March 2024 unless stated otherwise.

FY2023/24 Annual Results Highlights

8

Occupancy remained high with sustained revenue and NPI

HK retail occupancy consistently at near-full level

Revenue remained steady

1H

2H

97.7%

98.0%

98.0%

98.0%

1H

2H

97.5%

97.5%

6,853

5,778

5,824

6,042

6,192

6,725

2021/20222022/20232023/20242021/20222022/20232023/2024

NPI started to moderate in 2H

DPU in 2H registered a HoH increase

1H

2H

5,063

5,007

1H

2H

4,391

4,385

4,587

4,611

1.5959

1.4608

1.5551

1.3008 1.3257

(2)

1.1880

2021/2022

2022/2023

2023/2024

2021/2022

2022/2023

2023/2024

Notes:

  1. All figures for the year ended or as at 31 March 2024 unless stated otherwise.
  2. Link REIT's units in issue increased.

02

Operational Update

Hong Kong Retail Overview

10

Strong operating metrics underpinned by operational excellence

Lei Yue Mun Plaza

Temple Mall

Sau Mau Ping Shopping Centre

OCCUPANCY

98.0%

20/21

96.8%

21/22

97.7%

22/23

98.0%

23/24

98.0%

REVERSION

7.9%

7.1% 7.9%

4.8%

-1.8%

62.4

UNIT RENT PSF

HK$64.4

64.4

63.8

62.7

Notes:

20/21

21/22

22/23

23/24

Mar-21

Mar-22

Mar-23

Mar-24

  1. Reversion rate was calculated based on base rent (excluding management fees).
  2. All figures for the year ended or as at 31 March 2024 unless stated otherwise.

