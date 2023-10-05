Corporate Presentation
October 2023
Agenda
Overview
Operational Update
Capital Management
Strategy Update
05 Q&A
Jurong Point, Singapore
Economic Environment Remains Challenging due to Higher Interest Rate
Mitigation to limit impact
C H A L L E N G E S
- A confluence of factors -interest rate hikes, persistent high underlying inflation, geopolitical tensions, deglobalisationandclimate change - continue to weigh on global outlook as the state of disequilibrium persists
- As a result of the tightened financial conditions, higher borrowing costs and the reduction in consumption and investment willimpede the pace of growth
IMPACT ON LINK
MITIGATION
Portfolio management
▪Improving the operational cashflow
of our business
Asset valuation
▪ Using hedging and swaps to reduce
Capital management
volatility
Financing cost
▪ Diversify into asset-lighterbusiness
to bolster growth
Portfolio Overview - Recovery in Progress
Business activities gathered pace amid persistent interest rate hikes
130 properties
Hong Kong
HK$ 248B(1)
12 properties
Portfolio Value
Mainland China
Global
12 properties
Interest rate hovered at high levels
AU, SG & the UK
Retail
Hong Kong
74.1%
52.4%
Retail sales posted a gradual recovery
18.8%
Car Parks and
Hong Kong
Related Business
Office
2.9%
14.4%
Mainland China
11.5%
AU, SG & the UK
10.6% Retail
2.6% Office
1.2% Logistics
6.7% Retail
4.8% Office
Mainland China
Economic revival is still in progress
International
Positive signs of leasing demand despite slower sentiment
Notes:
- As at 31 March 2023, the total valuation of investment properties, plus 50% value of Qibao Vanke Plaza, 49.9% value in the prime office portfolio in Sydney and Melbourne, and the agreed property value in Mainland China logistics assets in Changshu which was announced on 12 May 2022, on a pro-forma basis.
- Including two car park/car service centres and godown buildings in Hong Kong.
