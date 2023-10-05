Corporate Presentation

October 2023

Agenda

01

Overview

3

02

Operational Update

6

03

Capital Management

17

04

Strategy Update

20

05 Q&A

24

Jurong Point, Singapore

Economic Environment Remains Challenging due to Higher Interest Rate

Mitigation to limit impact

C H A L L E N G E S

  • A confluence of factors -interest rate hikes, persistent high underlying inflation, geopolitical tensions, deglobalisationandclimate change - continue to weigh on global outlook as the state of disequilibrium persists
  • As a result of the tightened financial conditions, higher borrowing costs and the reduction in consumption and investment willimpede the pace of growth

IMPACT ON LINK

MITIGATION

Portfolio management

Improving the operational cashflow

of our business

Asset valuation

Using hedging and swaps to reduce

Capital management

volatility

Financing cost

Diversify into asset-lighterbusiness

to bolster growth

4

Portfolio Overview - Recovery in Progress

5

Business activities gathered pace amid persistent interest rate hikes

130 properties

Hong Kong

HK$ 248B(1)

12 properties

Portfolio Value

Mainland China

Global

12 properties

Interest rate hovered at high levels

AU, SG & the UK

Retail

Hong Kong

74.1%

52.4%

Retail sales posted a gradual recovery

18.8%

Car Parks and

Hong Kong

Related Business

Office

2.9%

14.4%

Mainland China

11.5%

AU, SG & the UK

10.6% Retail

2.6% Office

1.2% Logistics

6.7% Retail

4.8% Office

Mainland China

Economic revival is still in progress

International

Positive signs of leasing demand despite slower sentiment

Notes:

  1. As at 31 March 2023, the total valuation of investment properties, plus 50% value of Qibao Vanke Plaza, 49.9% value in the prime office portfolio in Sydney and Melbourne, and the agreed property value in Mainland China logistics assets in Changshu which was announced on 12 May 2022, on a pro-forma basis.
  2. Including two car park/car service centres and godown buildings in Hong Kong.

