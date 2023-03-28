Link Real Estate Investment Trust : REIT's Rights Issue is 240% Subscribed

Link Asset Management Limited (Link), the Manager of Link Real Estate Investment Trust (Link REIT; Hong Kong stock code: 823), announced today (Tuesday) that its HK$18.8 billion rights issue was 240.25% subscribed upon overwhelming support from its qualifying unitholders and investors.

Link REIT announced on 10 February 2023 its one-for-five rights issue at a subscription price of HK$44.20. In aggregate, Link REIT had received valid acceptances and applications for 1,022,610,969 units from its qualifying unitholders and investors as at the end of the subscription period of the rights issue at 4:00 pm on 21 March 2023. This represented a total subscription rate of 240.25% when compared to the 425,640,848 rights units available under the rights issue. The oversubscription was driven by excess applications from our qualifying unitholders, totalling 622,834,823 units, or 146.33% of the available rights units.

Nicholas Allen, Link REIT's Chairman, said:

"We sincerely thank our unitholders for the high take-up of the rights units and, most importantly, for the ongoing trust they place in us. The rights issue has strengthened Link REIT's capital base. We are confident that our financial strength will position us to capture opportunities and allow us to continue delivering stable distributions and growth."

George Hongchoy, Link REIT's Chief Executive Officer, said:

"We are encouraged to see our unitholders, including many who have been with us since our listing in 2005, chose to grow with us in our ongoing journey of transformation. We see real estate assets being repriced and we believe Link REIT, particularly following this rights issue, is well positioned to capture these emerging growth opportunities. The rights issue will further solidify our position as a leading Asia Pacific real estate investor and manager."

Dealing in the rights units in fully paid form on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited is expected to commence at 9:00 a.m. on 30 March 2023. Unit certificates for the fully paid rights units and refund cheques for wholly or partially unsuccessful excess applications will be despatched on 29 March 2023.

The net proceeds of the rights issue will amount to approximately HK$18.5 billion after expenses. We expect to use the net proceeds to repay existing debt, pursue investment opportunities and as general working capital. More specifically:

Approximately 40% to 50% of the net proceeds from the rights issue will be used to repay existing debt and as general working capital; The balance will be deployed in pursuing future investment opportunities, with a focus on retail, car park, office and logistics sectors across Asia Pacific.

More information about the subscription results is contained in the announcement posted on HKEXnews and Link REIT's website.

About Link

Link Real Estate Investment Trust (Hong Kong stock code: 823), is the largest REIT in Asia by market capitalisation. It is managed by Link Asset Management Limited, a leading real estate investor and asset manager in the world. Since its listing in 2005 as the first REIT in Hong Kong, Link REIT has been 100% held by public and institutional investors. It is a constituent of the Hong Kong securities market benchmark Hang Seng Index, as well as a component of the Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index, the FTSE4Good Index Series and the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Index. From its home in Hong Kong, Link Asset Management Limited owns and manages a diversified portfolio including retail facilities, car parks, offices and logistics assets spanning from China's Beijing, Greater Bay Area (Hong Kong, Guangzhou and Shenzhen), and Yangtze River Delta centred around Shanghai, to the UK's London, Australia's Sydney and Melbourne and Singapore. Link Asset Management Limited seeks to extend its portfolio growth trajectory and grasp expansion opportunities in different markets in pursuit of sustainable growth.

For details, please visit https://www.linkreit.com.

#Source: Factset

*Proposed acquisition announced on 28 December 2022; Pending completion

