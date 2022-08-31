Link Real Estate Investment Trust : Wins Anderson Road First Commercial Site

Link wins the tender of a parcel of non-office commercial-use land off Anderson Road, Kwun Tong with a land premium of $766 million

The land parcel will be developed into a community commercial facility serving the growing population in the district

Link Asset Management Limited (Link), the manager of Link Real Estate Investment Trust (Link REIT; Hong Kong stock code: 823), is delighted to announce that it has won the tender for the acquisition of a parcel of non-office commercial-use land at a location off Anderson Road, Kwun Tong, with a land premium of $766 million.

George Hongchoy, Link's Chief Executive Officer, said:

"Rooted in Hong Kong, the land bid demonstrates Link's long-term commitment to Hong Kong's development and supporting local people's daily needs. We believe developing the project from scratch allows us to incorporate best-in-class sustainability practices, with a tenant and trade mix optimised to better accommodate shoppers' evolving needs."

The plot has a total site area of approximately 5,880 square metres, with a maximum permitted gross floor area of 12,936 square metres. As the first non-office commercial site available for sale at the centre of the Anderson Road Quarry Development area in Kwun Tong, Link intends to develop the land into a community commercial facility (including retail facilities, a fresh market and car parks) to serve the daily needs of a catchment population expected to exceed 30,000, as a number of public developments /subsidised housing estates in the district are completed in the coming years.

The site will be well connected with ease of access to public transport via an adjacent interchange. A covered pedestrian footbridge and lift system, both to be built by the government, will connect Link's Sau Mau Ping Shopping Centre and other residential estates in the Sau Mau Ping district.

