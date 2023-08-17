Table of Contents
Message from
our CEO-Founder
Environmental
Social
Governance
Appendix
2022 Environmental, Social and Governance Report
Section Name
2022 Environmental, Social and Governance Report
1
Table of
Table of Contents
Contents
Message from
MESSAGE FROM
GOVERNANCE
our CEO-Founder
. . . .
. . . . . 15
OUR CEO-FOUNDER .
. . . . . . . . . . . .3. . . . . Board Composition and Competencies . . . .
. . . . 16.
ESG Strategy
ESG and Climate Risk Management. .
. . . . .
. . .17 . . . .
. . . . . . . . . 4
Environmental
APPENDIX
. . .
ENVIRONMENTAL . . . .
. . . . . . . . . .
. . . .18
. . 5
. . . 19
GHG Emissions
Standard Indices-SASB
. . . . .
. . .
. . . . . . . . 5
Waste Management and Recycling Data
. . 10. .
Caution Regarding
. .21
Forward-Looking Statements
SOCIAL
. . . .
. . . .
. . . . . . . 11
Social
Employees
. . . . . . . 12
Health and Safety
. . . . . . . .
. 14
Report Scope
This is The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) (TSX: LEV) ("Lion" or the "Company")'s second Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") report (the "report").. Unless otherwise noted or the context otherwise requires, the report relates to our activities for the 2022 calendar year (January 1, 2022 - December 31, 2022) and all information is given as of the date of publication of this report.. This report encompasses all of Lion's operations and activities during the reporting period. . References to "Lion," "we", "our", "us", "the Company" or similar terms refer to The Lion Electric Company and its subsidiaries, on a consolidated basis..
Reporting Framework
This report contains disclosures recommended in the Industrial Machinery and Goods and Automobiles standards developed by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board ("SASB")..
External Assurance
The operational greenhouse gas ("GHG") emissions data were quantified in collaboration with Quinn+Partners using the Greenhouse Gas Protocol Corporate Standard, and in alignment with ISO 14064-2:2019: Greenhouse gases - Part 2: Specification with guidance at the project level for quantification, monitoring and reporting of greenhouse gas emission reductions or removal enhancements.. Lion's 2022 avoided GHG emissions were calculated in collaboration with Tetra Tech. . These data have not been independently verified..
Contact us
We welcome feedback on our report and initiatives.. Please contact us by telephone at 450-432-5466 or by email at
ir..lion@thelionelectric..com..
Governance
Appendix
2022 Environmental, Social and Governance Report
2
Message from our
CEO-
Founder
Decarbonizing the transportation sector plays a key role in the transition to a low-carbon economy.. As such, governmental policies across North America are driving Zero emission vehicles ("ZEV") adoption by enacting climate-change related laws and regulations and providing financial incentives for purchasing electric school buses and trucks . These commitments represent a significant opportunity for Lion, both in Canada and the United States..
Lion Electric is an established manufacturer of ZEV in Canada and in the United States with 1,400+ electric vehicles on the road, having collectively traveled 14M+ miles, and approximately 1,450 employees. . Our all-electric urban trucks are viable zero-emission replacements for heavy-duty vehicles that otherwise pollute city air with stop-and-go traffic in congested, populated areas. . Our electric school buses provide reliable transportation for our youngest generation without the health hazards of idling emissions. . In other words, all of our vehicles available for sale are dependable, proven solutions that contribute to a zero- emission future..
We, at Lion, aspire to blaze trails towards net-zero emissions and inspire others to come along for the ride.. As we stand ready to go the extra mile and be part of the solution, we hope you will join us..
We look forward to working alongside our employees, customers, suppliers, industry partners and investors, to move forward together..
Marc Bedard
CEO-Founder
Table of Contents
Message from
our CEO-Founder
Environmental
Social
Governance
Appendix
Introduction
2022 Environmental, Social and Governance Report
3
ESG Strategy
In 2022, we developed our first ESG strategy to help us address the most material topics to Lion and our employees, communities, customers, suppliers, investors and partners.. The strategy outlines our goals for addressing these topics and is designed to build a foundational approach to ESG..
Environmental
Climate
Product innovation
• GOAL 1:
•
GOAL 2..1:
Reduce GHG
Eco-efficient lifecycle
We implement initiatives to reduce
We innovate, seek new
greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions..
technologies and continuously
improve the design of our products
across their entire lifecycle..
•
GOAL 2..2:
Responsible sourcing
We procure low-carbon materials
where possible and manage ESG
risks and opportunities across our
supply chain..
•
GOAL 2..3:
Safe vehicle design
We design our vehicles with the most stringent health and safety features to protect drivers, passengers and other road users..
Social
- GOAL 3..1:
Healthy, fair work environment
We create a healthy, safe work environment for all employees, contractors, customers and visitors, and foster an inclusive work culture that embraces diverse perspectives..
- GOAL 3..2: Industry leadership
We educate stakeholders about the benefits of electric vehicles and engage with industry and regulators to drive the clean electrification of the transportation sector..
For more information,download our
ESGESG PolicyHERE.
Governance
- GOAL 4..1:
Board competence
We are guided by a capable and diverse Board of Directors..
- GOAL 4..2: Ethics and values
We embrace high ethical standards and apply our values in all aspects of our work..
- GOAL 4..3: Cybersecurity
We protect the data privacy of our employees, investors, customers, suppliers and contractors from cyberthreats..
Table of Contents
Message from
our CEO-Founder
Environmental
Social
Governance
Appendix
Introduction
2022 Environmental, Social and Governance Report
4
Environmental
Table of Contents
Message from
our CEO-Founder
Environmental
Social
Governance
Appendix
We help our clients achieve their climate change ambitions by decarbonizing fleets with high-performing, reliable zero-emission vehicles.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
The Lion Electric Company published this content on 16 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2023 13:07:09 UTC.