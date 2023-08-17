Report Scope

This is The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) (TSX: LEV) ("Lion" or the "Company")'s second Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") report (the "report").. Unless otherwise noted or the context otherwise requires, the report relates to our activities for the 2022 calendar year (January 1, 2022 - December 31, 2022) and all information is given as of the date of publication of this report.. This report encompasses all of Lion's operations and activities during the reporting period. . References to "Lion," "we", "our", "us", "the Company" or similar terms refer to The Lion Electric Company and its subsidiaries, on a consolidated basis..

Reporting Framework

This report contains disclosures recommended in the Industrial Machinery and Goods and Automobiles standards developed by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board ("SASB")..