Report Scope

This is The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) (TSX: LEV) ("Lion" or the "Company")'s second Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") report (the "report").. Unless otherwise noted or the context otherwise requires, the report relates to our activities for the 2022 calendar year (January 1, 2022 - December 31, 2022) and all information is given as of the date of publication of this report.. This report encompasses all of Lion's operations and activities during the reporting period. . References to "Lion," "we", "our", "us", "the Company" or similar terms refer to The Lion Electric Company and its subsidiaries, on a consolidated basis..

Reporting Framework

This report contains disclosures recommended in the Industrial Machinery and Goods and Automobiles standards developed by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board ("SASB")..

External Assurance

The operational greenhouse gas ("GHG") emissions data were quantified in collaboration with Quinn+Partners using the Greenhouse Gas Protocol Corporate Standard, and in alignment with ISO 14064-2:2019: Greenhouse gases - Part 2: Specification with guidance at the project level for quantification, monitoring and reporting of greenhouse gas emission reductions or removal enhancements.. Lion's 2022 avoided GHG emissions were calculated in collaboration with Tetra Tech. . These data have not been independently verified..

Contact us

We welcome feedback on our report and initiatives.. Please contact us by telephone at 450-432-5466 or by email at

ir..lion@thelionelectric..com..

Governance

Appendix

2022 Environmental, Social and Governance Report

2

Message from our

CEO-

Founder

Decarbonizing the transportation sector plays a key role in the transition to a low-carbon economy.. As such, governmental policies across North America are driving Zero emission vehicles ("ZEV") adoption by enacting climate-change related laws and regulations and providing financial incentives for purchasing electric school buses and trucks . These commitments represent a significant opportunity for Lion, both in Canada and the United States..

Lion Electric is an established manufacturer of ZEV in Canada and in the United States with 1,400+ electric vehicles on the road, having collectively traveled 14M+ miles, and approximately 1,450 employees. . Our all-electric urban trucks are viable zero-emission replacements for heavy-duty vehicles that otherwise pollute city air with stop-and-go traffic in congested, populated areas. . Our electric school buses provide reliable transportation for our youngest generation without the health hazards of idling emissions. . In other words, all of our vehicles available for sale are dependable, proven solutions that contribute to a zero- emission future..

We, at Lion, aspire to blaze trails towards net-zero emissions and inspire others to come along for the ride.. As we stand ready to go the extra mile and be part of the solution, we hope you will join us..

We look forward to working alongside our employees, customers, suppliers, industry partners and investors, to move forward together..

Marc Bedard

CEO-Founder

ESG Strategy

In 2022, we developed our first ESG strategy to help us address the most material topics to Lion and our employees, communities, customers, suppliers, investors and partners.. The strategy outlines our goals for addressing these topics and is designed to build a foundational approach to ESG..

Environmental

Climate

Product innovation

GOAL 1:

GOAL 2..1:

Reduce GHG

Eco-efficient lifecycle

We implement initiatives to reduce

We innovate, seek new

greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions..

technologies and continuously

improve the design of our products

across their entire lifecycle..

GOAL 2..2:

Responsible sourcing

We procure low-carbon materials

where possible and manage ESG

risks and opportunities across our

supply chain..

GOAL 2..3:

Safe vehicle design

We design our vehicles with the most stringent health and safety features to protect drivers, passengers and other road users..

Social

  • GOAL 3..1:
    Healthy, fair work environment
    We create a healthy, safe work environment for all employees, contractors, customers and visitors, and foster an inclusive work culture that embraces diverse perspectives..
  • GOAL 3..2: Industry leadership
    We educate stakeholders about the benefits of electric vehicles and engage with industry and regulators to drive the clean electrification of the transportation sector..

For more information,download our

ESGESG PolicyHERE.

Governance

  • GOAL 4..1:
    Board competence
    We are guided by a capable and diverse Board of Directors..
  • GOAL 4..2: Ethics and values
    We embrace high ethical standards and apply our values in all aspects of our work..
  • GOAL 4..3: Cybersecurity
    We protect the data privacy of our employees, investors, customers, suppliers and contractors from cyberthreats..

We help our clients achieve their climate change ambitions by decarbonizing fleets with high-performing, reliable zero-emission vehicles.

