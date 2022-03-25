Log in
    LEV   CA5362211040

THE LION ELECTRIC COMPANY

(LEV)
Lion Electric : Form 6-K

03/25/2022 | 04:00pm EDT
RE: The Lion Electric Company

Pursuant to a request from the above-mentioned reporting issuer, we wish to advise you of the following information in connection with its Annual Meeting of Shareholders, Virtual-only:
Date of meeting: May 6, 2022
Record date for notice: March 25, 2022
Record date for voting: March 25, 2022
Beneficial ownership determination date: March 25, 2022
Securities entitled to notice: Common Shares
Securities entitled to vote: Common Shares
Issuer mailing directly to non-objecting beneficial owners: Yes
Issuer will pay for objecting beneficial owner material distribution: Yes
Issuer using notice-and-access for registered investors: Yes
Issuer using notice-and-access for non-registered investors: Yes
Notice-and-access stratification criteria: No

Sincerely,

Trust Central Services
TSX TRUST COMPANY

1 Toronto Street Suite 1200 Toronto, ON M5C 2V6 T 416.682.3800 TSXTRUST.COM

Disclaimer

The Lion Electric Company published this content on 25 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2022 19:59:20 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
