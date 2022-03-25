Lion Electric : Form 6-K

RE: The Lion Electric Company
Pursuant to a request from the above-mentioned reporting issuer, we wish to advise you of the following information in connection with its Annual Meeting of Shareholders, Virtual-only:
|
|
Date of meeting:
|
May 6, 2022
|
Record date for notice:
|
March 25, 2022
|
Record date for voting:
|
March 25, 2022
|
Beneficial ownership determination date:
|
March 25, 2022
|
Securities entitled to notice:
|
Common Shares
|
Securities entitled to vote:
|
Common Shares
|
Issuer mailing directly to non-objecting beneficial owners:
|
Yes
|
Issuer will pay for objecting beneficial owner material distribution:
|
Yes
|
Issuer using notice-and-access for registered investors:
|
Yes
|
Issuer using notice-and-access for non-registered investors:
|
Yes
|
Notice-and-access stratification criteria:
|
No
