Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. The Lion Electric Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LEV   CA5362211040

THE LION ELECTRIC COMPANY

(LEV)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  02:25 2022-11-24 pm EST
4.010 CAD   +2.56%
11/22Lion Electric Signs Pact to Buy Lithium-ion Cells; B Riley Says EPA-based Opportunity Likely Larger Than Perceived
MT
11/22Lion Electric Strikes Supply Deal for Lithium-Ion Battery Cells
MT
11/22The Lion Electric Company Enters into A Four-Year Supply Agreement with A Top-Tier Supplier for the Supply of Lithium-Ion Battery Cells
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lion Electric : Présentation(

11/24/2022 | 01:34pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Investor Presentation

November 2022

Disclaimer

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws and within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Any statements contained in this MD&A that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about The Lion Electric Company's ("Lion" or the "Company") beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements and should be evaluated as such.

Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "believe," "may," "will," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "could," "plan," "project," "potential," "seem," "seek," "future," "target" or other similar expressions and any other statements that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, although not all forward-looking statements may contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company's order book and the Company's ability to convert it into actual sales, the Company's U.S.

manufacturing facility project and the Company's battery plant and innovation center project in Quebec, the Company's future growth and long-term strategy and the expected launch of new models of electric vehicles. Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of estimates and assumptions that Lion believes are reasonable when made, including that Lion will be able to retain and hire key personnel and maintain relationships with customers, suppliers and other business partners, that Lion will continue to operate its business in the normal course, that Lion will be able to implement its growth strategy, that Lion will be able to successfully and timely complete the construction of its U.S. manufacturing facility and its Quebec battery plant and innovation center, that Lion will not suffer any supply chain challenges or any material disruption in the supply of raw materials on competitive terms, that Lion will be able to maintain its competitive position, that Lion will continue to improve its operational, financial and other internal controls and systems to manage its growth and size, that its results of operations and financial condition will not be adversely affected, that Lion will be able to benefit, either directly or indirectly (including through its clients), from government subsidies and economic incentives in the future, and that Lion will be able to secure additional funding through equity or debt financing on terms acceptable to Lion when required in the future. Such estimates and assumptions are made by Lion in light of the experience of management and their perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors believed to be appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances. However, there can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. Lion believes that these risks and uncertainties include the following: any adverse changes in U.S. or Canadian general economic, business, market, financial, political or legal conditions, including as a consequence of the ongoing uncertainties relating to inflation and interest rates; any inability to meet its customers' business needs; any inability to successfully and economically manufacture and distribute its vehicles at scale; any adverse effects of the Russia-Ukraine war, which continues to affect economic and global financial markets and exacerbate ongoing economic challenges; any inability to ramp-up the production of Lion's products and meet project construction and other project milestones and timelines; any inability to execute the Company's growth strategy; any unfavorable fluctuations and volatility in the availability or price of raw materials included in components used to manufacture the Company's products; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted by or against the Company from time to time; any inability to reduce total cost of ownership of electric vehicles sold by the Company over time; the reliance on key suppliers and any inability to maintain an uninterrupted supply of raw materials; the reliance on key management and any inability to attract and/or retain key personnel; labor shortages (including as a result of employee departures, turnover, and demands for higher wages) which may force the Company to operate at reduced capacity, to lower its production and delivery rates or lower its growth plans, and could pose additional challenges related to employee compensation; any inability to meet the expectations of the Company's customers in terms of products, specifications, and services; any inability to maintain the Company's competitive position; any inability to reduce the Company's costs of supply over time; any inability to maintain and enhance the Company's reputation and brand; any significant product repair and/or replacement due to product warranty claims or product recalls; any failure of information technology systems or any cybersecurity and data privacy breaches or incidents; any event or circumstance resulting in the Company's inability to convert its order book into actual sales, including the reduction, elimination or discriminatory application of government subsidies and economic incentives; any inability to secure adequate insurance coverage or a potential increase in insurance costs; and natural disasters, epidemic or pandemic outbreaks, boycotts and geo-political events such as civil unrest and acts of terrorism, the current military conflict between Russia and Ukraine or similar disruptions.

These and other risks and uncertainties related to the businesses of Lion are described in greater detail in section 23.0 entitled "Risk Factors" of the Company's MD&A for the years ended December 31, 2021, 2020 and 2019 and in Item 3.D entitled "Risk Factors" of the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021. Readers should also review the Company's MD&A for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2022. Many of these risks are beyond Lion's management's ability to control or predict. All forward-looking statements attributable to Lion or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained and risk factors identified in this presentation and in other documents filed with the applicable Canadian regulatory securities authorities and the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC'').

Because of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Furthermore, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required under applicable securities laws, Lion undertakes no obligation, and expressly disclaims any duty, to update, revise or review any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise..

INDUSTRY AND MARKET DATA

Although all information and opinions expressed in this Presentation, including market data and other statistical information (including estimates and projections relating to addressable markets), were obtained from sources believed to be reliable and are included in good faith, Lion has not verified the information and makes no representation or warranty, express or implied, as to its accuracy or completeness. Some data is also based on the good faith estimates of Lion, which are derived from its review of internal sources as well as independent sources. This Presentation contains preliminary information only, is subject to change at any time and, is not, and should not be assumed to be, complete or to constitute all the information necessary to adequately make an informed decision regarding your engagement with Lion. While the Company is not aware of any misstatements regarding the industry and market data presented in this Presentation, such data involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on various factors, including those factors discussed under "Forward-Looking Statements" above. The Company has no intention and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any such information or data, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

FINANCIAL INFORMATION; NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES AND OTHER PERFORMANCE METRICS

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). This Presentation makes reference to certain non-IFRS measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, and other performance metrics, including the Company's order book. These measures are not recognized measures under IFRS, do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Rather, these measures are provided as additional information to complement those IFRS measures by providing further understanding of the Company's results of operations from management's perspective. Accordingly, they should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of the Company's financial information reported under IFRS.

Please refer to Appendix A for additional details and the definitions of Adjusted EBITDA (including a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable IFRS measure, net loss), and for a full description of the methodology used by the Company in connection with the order book and certain important risks and uncertainties relating to such methodology and the presentation of the order book. Please also refer to the Company's management discussion and analysis for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and the Company's earnings release dated November 10, 2022, which are available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com and on the Company's EDGAR profile at www.sec.gov. This earnings presentation reflects information available to the company as of November 9, 2022.

CURRENCY

All amounts in this Presentation are expressed in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.

TRADEMARKS AND TRADE NAMES

Lion owns or has rights to various trademarks, service marks and trade names that they use in connection with the operation of its business. This Presentation also contains trademarks, service marks and trade names of third parties, which are the property of their respective owners. The use or display of third parties' trademarks, service marks, trade names or products in this Presentation is not intended to, and does not imply, a relationship with Lion, or an endorsement or sponsorship by or of Lion. Solely for convenience, the trademarks, service marks and trade names referred to in this Presentation may appear with the ®, TM or SM symbols, but such references are not intended to indicate, in any way, that Lion will not assert, to the fullest extent under applicable law, their rights or the right of the applicable licensor to these trademarks, service marks and trade names.

1

Established EV Company with Vehicles on the Road and Proven Technology

Established commercial EV OEM with 12+ years of R&D and manufacturing experience and 800+ EVs on the road, having collectively travelled 10M+ miles

Massive $110B annual TAM in the U.S. and Canada in medium- and heavy-duty

EVs, with strong secular tailwinds accelerating fleet electrification

Commanding leadership in the all-electric school bus space, based on customer deliveries (700+) and order book of 2,000+ vehicles(1)

Uniquely positioned to lead the medium- and heavy-duty truck segment, with purpose-built vehicles available for purchase today and a growing list of Tier 1 clients

Ongoing strategic projects to further support growth plan: once ramp up is complete, 20K vehicle-per-annum U.S. plant, and 5GWh battery plant, leveraging over a decade of battery and vehicle electrification R&D

2

1)

Please refer to Appendix for a full description of the methodology used by the Company in connection with the order book and certain important risks and uncertainties relating to such methodology and the presentation of the order book.

  1. Business Overview
  2. Market and Customers Perspectives

3 Financial Highlights

4 Why Invest in Lion?

Lion Electric at a Glance

KEY FACTS

  • First-moverin all-electric medium- and heavy-duty urban vehicles
  • Developing medium- and heavy-dutyall-electric vehicles and systems for 12+ years: fully focused on electric technology only
  • 800+ vehicles on the road and over 10M miles driven on our platforms
  • Multiple tier-1 clients in trucks (Amazon, Pride Group, IKEA, CN, DHL, Family Prix, Simons, Brick, Quebec Government, the NY Times, etc.) and in buses (STA, First Student, National Express, Transdev, LA USD, ZUM, etc.)

VEHICLES ATTRIBUTES

  • Purpose-builtfor electric, with our own chassis, bus body, truck cabin, and proprietary battery system technology
  • Demonstrated favorable TCO vs. diesel

MANUFACTURING FOOTPRINT

  • Factory in St-Jerome with estimated annual capacity of 2,500 vehicles at full scale(1)
  • Joliet Illinois plant with estimated annual capacity of 20,000 vehicles at full scale(1)
  • Production at highly automated battery factory in Mirabel on track to begin towards end of 2022
  • Rapidly growing workforce of ~1,350 employees

DELIVERIES AND ORDER BOOK

  • Record number of deliveries in Q3 (156), including in the truck market (48)
  • Vehicle order book(2) of 2,408 all-electric medium- and heavy-duty urban vehicles (323 trucks and 2,085 buses); total order value of approximately $575 million
  • LionEnergy order book(2) of 239 charging stations and related services; total order value of approximately $4 million

MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN JOLIET, IL

BATTERY PLANT & INNOVATION CENTER IN MIRABEL, QC

MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN MONTREAL, QC

LIONC

LION6 & LIONC

Established EV company with real vehicles on the road today, a book of tier-1 clients

and a full turnkey solution for all aspects of fleet electrification

1) Represents management's estimates of the projected annual vehicle production capacity at the facility after completion of the production ramp-up and scale-up of manufacturing operations. See "Forward-Looking Statements".

2) As of November 9, 2022. The Company's vehicle and charging stations order book, expressed as a number of units or the amount of sales expected to be recognized in the future (at the applicable time of delivery) in respect of such number of units, is determined by management based on purchase orders that have been signed, orders that have been formally confirmed by clients or products in respect of which formal joint applications for governmental subsidies or economic incentives have been made by the applicable clients and the Company. The vehicles included in the vehicle order book as of November 9, 2022 provided for a delivery period ranging from a few months to the end of the year ending December 31, 2025. Substantially all deliveries are subject to the granting of subsidies and incentives with processing times that are subject to important variations, and there has been in the past and the Company expects there will continue to be variances between the expected delivery periods of orders and the actual delivery times, and certain delays could be significant. Such variances or delays could result in the loss of a subsidy or incentive and/or in the cancellation of certain orders, in whole or in part. The Company's presentation of the order book should not be construed as a representation by the

4 Company that the vehicles and charging stations included in its order book will translate into actual sales. See "Financial Information; Non IFRS Financial Measures and Other Performance Metrics" on page 2. See "Appendix - Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Other Performance Metrics" for a full description of the methodology

used by management in connection with the order book.

Pour lire la suite de ce noodl, vous pouvez consulter la version originale ici.

Disclaimer

The Lion Electric Company published this content on 24 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2022 18:33:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about THE LION ELECTRIC COMPANY
11/22Lion Electric Signs Pact to Buy Lithium-ion Cells; B Riley Says EPA-based Opportunity L..
MT
11/22Lion Electric Strikes Supply Deal for Lithium-Ion Battery Cells
MT
11/22The Lion Electric Company Enters into A Four-Year Supply Agreement with A Top-Tier Supp..
CI
11/22Lion Electric Enters Into Multi-Year Agreement to Buy Lithium-ion Cells For EV Battery ..
MT
11/22Lion Electric Brief: Entering Into Multi-Year Cell Supply Agreement ..
MT
11/22Lion electric enters into multi-year cell supply agreement for ev battery manufacturing..
AQ
11/21Lion Electric Says Global MOU to Accelerate Adoption of Medium and Heavy-Duty Zero-Emis..
MT
11/18Lion Electric Celebrates Signing of Global Memorandum of Understanding to Accelerate th..
AQ
11/15Lion announces upcoming participation at investor conferences
AQ
11/10Transcript : The Lion Electric Company, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 10, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE LION ELECTRIC COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 140 M - -
Net income 2022 0,01 M - -
Net Debt 2022 105 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 1 748x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 568 M 568 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,82x
EV / Sales 2023 2,39x
Nbr of Employees 1 350
Free-Float 42,3%
Chart THE LION ELECTRIC COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The Lion Electric Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE LION ELECTRIC COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 2,92 $
Average target price 9,06 $
Spread / Average Target 210%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marc Bédard President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nicolas Brunet Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Pierre Larochelle Chairman
Philippe LeBlanc Vice President-Engineering, Research & Development
Francois Beaulieu Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE LION ELECTRIC COMPANY-68.72%568
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-2.64%200 337
VOLKSWAGEN AG-22.73%84 419
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-8.15%68 846
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-31.59%56 984
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-32.26%56 408