Cancer victims urge US judge to dismiss J&J talc unit's second bankruptcy

April 24 (Reuters) - Cancer victims on Monday urged a
U.S. judge to dismiss a Johnson & Johnson subsidiary's second
bankruptcy filing, saying that the company is abusing the
bankruptcy system in its renewed attempt to resolve tens of
thousands of lawsuits alleging that J&J's baby powder and other
talc products caused cancer.
The J&J subsidiary, LTL Management, filed this month for
bankruptcy a
second time
, seeking to settle all current and future talc claims for a
proposed $8.9 billion. LTL's first bankruptcy was dismissed
after a federal appeals court
ruled
the company was not in financial distress and therefore not
eligible for bankruptcy.
Plaintiffs have filed more than 38,000 lawsuits that
have been consolidated in federal court in New Jersey alleging
that J&J talc products sometimes contained asbestos and have
caused their ovarian cancer or mesothelioma.
They portray J&J’s actions as an abuse of the bankruptcy
system by a multinational conglomerate valued at more than $400
billion and in little danger of running out of money to pay
cancer victims.
J&J and LTL have argued that bankruptcy delivers
settlement payouts more fairly, efficiently and equitably than a
“lottery” offered by trial courts, where some litigants get
large awards and others nothing.
J&J has said its talc is safe, asbestos-free and does
not cause cancer.
J&J said its new settlement offer has broad support from
cancer victims, a claim disputed by lawyers who objected to the
deal. J&J has not estimated the total number of talc claims it
faces, and lawyers opposed to the deal said J&J's settlement
support number is inflated by claimants who have never filed
lawsuits against the company and whose claims may not be fully
vetted.
The healthcare conglomerate has not filed for bankruptcy
itself. Instead, it divided its consumer business in two in
October 2021 and
offloaded
the talc lawsuits onto the newly created subsidiary LTL.
LTL filed for bankruptcy days after it was created, putting a
halt to the lawsuits.
U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Michael Kaplan in Trenton, New
Jersey, who has presided over both of the company's bankruptcy
cases, ruled Thursday that the cases should remain
paused
for at least 60 more days.
LTL's bankruptcy also prevented new lawsuits from being
filed, a prohibition that Kaplan partially lifted on Thursday.
Kaplan allowed new cases to be filed against J&J, but he ruled
that no case could proceed to trial for the time being.
On Thursday, Kaplan said he "had more questions than
answers" in early stages of the new bankruptcy, and that LTL has
an "uphill battle" on its second attempt to resolve the lawsuits
in bankruptcy court.
At the
start
of LTL's second bankruptcy, Kaplan rejected some
plaintiffs' demand that he immediately dismiss the new
bankruptcy case, but he said he would fully consider a more
formal request made with more evidence in support of it.
(Reporting by Dietrich Knauth; Editing by David Gregorio)