  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. The Lottery Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TLC   AU0000219529

THE LOTTERY CORPORATION LIMITED

(TLC)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:10 2022-12-22 am EST
4.600 AUD   +0.88%
Allwyn to buy Camelot Lottery Solutions in U.S. push
RE
'Fat One' lottery spreads Christmas cash and joy across Spain
RE
International Game Technology Unit Extends Contract With Societe de la Loterie Until 2031
MT
'Fat One' lottery spreads Christmas cash and joy across Spain

12/22/2022 | 07:59am EST
Spain's Christmas lottery draw winning number in Madrid

MADRID (Reuters) - With cheers, hugs and sparkling wine, lucky winners across Spain on Thursday celebrated clinching a share of the prize money in the centuries-old Christmas lottery that marks the beginning of the country's festive season.

The top prize, known as "El Gordo" (The Fat One), rewarded many winners across several regions, as the same number was sold multiple times. This year, the total prize pot reached 2.52 billion euros ($2.68 billion), slightly more than last year's 2.41 billion.

In a nationally televised draw at Madrid's Teatro Real, young pupils from the San Ildefonso school picked the winning numbers from two revolving orbs and then sang them out to an audience clad in Santa hats and other festive clothing.

As Spain, like other European countries, faces a cost-of-living crisis and stagnating wages, the Christmas lottery draw has taken on added significance.

Commotion erupted in the theatre when Perla, a Peruvian-born unemployed mother of two sitting in the theatre, realised she had a winning El Gordo number in her hand.

She told reporters she would spend the proceeds - 400,000 euros before taxes - on a new house, educating her children and a donation to the Catholic Church.

The lottery tradition dates back to 1812, when Spain was under French occupation during the Napoleonic Wars and the draw was designed to raise funds to fight.

In the months leading up to Dec. 22, it is common for relatives, co-workers, groups of friends and members of clubs to pool their money to buy tickets together, often favouring numbers based on personal superstition.

Spaniards spend an average of 66.6 euros on El Gordo tickets, according to vendors' association Anapal. The best-selling ticket, dubbed "decimo" (tenth), costs 20 euros and its holders can earn 10% of the prize money awarded.

($1 = 0.9421 euros)

(Reporting by David Latona; Editing by Andrei Khalip and Barbara Lewis)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 3 592 M 2 408 M 2 408 M
Net income 2023 304 M 204 M 204 M
Net Debt 2023 2 097 M 1 406 M 1 406 M
P/E ratio 2023 33,1x
Yield 2023 3,05%
Capitalization 10 150 M 6 803 M 6 803 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,41x
EV / Sales 2024 3,29x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart THE LOTTERY CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
The Lottery Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE LOTTERY CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 4,56 AUD
Average target price 4,73 AUD
Spread / Average Target 3,78%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sue van der Merwe Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Adam Newman Chief Financial Officer
Steven Gregg Independent Chairman
Loren Fisher Chief Information Officer
Harry Boon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE LOTTERY CORPORATION LIMITED0.00%6 803
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED25.00%28 284
SANDS CHINA LTD38.49%26 115
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC-0.94%24 774
EVOLUTION AB-21.01%20 786
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED0.00%13 622