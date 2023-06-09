Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. The Lottery Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TLC   AU0000219529

THE LOTTERY CORPORATION LIMITED

(TLC)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  02:10:41 2023-06-09 am EDT
5.010 AUD   +1.42%
04:42pGeorgia slot machine company enters bankruptcy to cut $500 million debt
RE
06/02China Ecotourism Group’s Auditor Resigns; Successor Named
MT
06/01Petrobras eyes global expansion as Brazil hopes fade, sources say
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Georgia slot machine company enters bankruptcy to cut $500 million debt

06/09/2023 | 04:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Georgia-based slot machine operator Lucky Bucks filed for bankruptcy Friday, saying that it had reached a deal to cut $500 million in debt and turn over the company's equity to its lenders.

Lucky Bucks suffered from increasing interest rates on its debt, an inflationary environment that reduced consumers' use of slot machines, and a regulatory crackdown on slot machine operators in Georgia, according to its court filings in Wilmington, Delaware bankruptcy court.

Georgia law places strict limits on slot machines, prohibiting cash winnings, and preventing locations like gas stations and convenience stores from having more than nine slot machines or deriving more than 50% of their revenue from slot machines, according to the company.

The state's increased policing of those rules caused the removal of 500 Lucky Bucks slot machines in the first five months of 2023 alone, according to court documents.

Headquartered in Norcross, Georgia, Lucky Bucks operates in 345 locations throughout Georgia with approximately 2,300 slot machines. The machines are classified as "skill-based" games under Georgia law, and winning must be redeemed for non-cash merchandise or lottery tickets instead of cash.

James Boyden, Lucky Bucks' executive vice president of corporate development, said in a statement that the bankruptcy would not cause any disruption for the company's employees, business partners, or consumers.

Lucky Bucks may choose to sell its business if a buyer steps forward with a better offer than the proposed debt-reduction deal, according to court documents. Lucky Bucks entered bankruptcy with $610 million in debt. The proposed restructuring is supported by 86% of the company's lenders, the company said in a statement.

Lucky Bucks is owned by private equity firm Trive Capital, which acquired the company as part of its 2020 acquisition of the formerly public company Seven Aces.

Before filing for bankruptcy, Lucky Bucks had lobbied for a Georgia law that would have protected slot machine operators from "predatory" competition. The proposed bill, which was not passed by Georgia's legislature, would have prevented a new slot machine from being installed in the nine months following the removal of a different company's slot machine.

The case is Lucky Bucks Inc, U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware, No. 23-10758.

For Lucky Bucks: Dennis Dunne and Tyson Lomazow of Milbank LLP and Russell Silberglied of Richards, Layton & Finger PA

Read more:

ATM maker Diebold Nixdorf files for bankruptcy to cut $2 billion in debt

Atlantic City casino-hotels accused in scheme to boost room rates

(Reporting by Dietrich Knauth)

By Dietrich Knauth


© Reuters 2023
All news about THE LOTTERY CORPORATION LIMITED
04:42pGeorgia slot machine company enters bankruptcy to cut $500 million debt
RE
06/02China Ecotourism Group’s Auditor Resigns; Successor Named
MT
06/01Petrobras eyes global expansion as Brazil hopes fade, sources say
RE
06/01Surging temple and lottery stocks mirror China's weak recovery
RE
05/31J&J faces new trial over talc cancer claims, amid settlement push
RE
05/31International Game Technology Signs Contract With Western Canada Lottery for 720 Video ..
MT
05/29Take Five: Push and pull
RE
05/26Take Five: Push and pull
RE
05/26Analysis-Investing in AI: how to avoid the hype
RE
05/25Lottery.com Gets Non-Compliance Notice From Nasdaq
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE LOTTERY CORPORATION LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 3 629 M 2 447 M 2 447 M
Net income 2023 322 M 217 M 217 M
Net Debt 2023 2 035 M 1 372 M 1 372 M
P/E ratio 2023 36,2x
Yield 2023 3,02%
Capitalization 11 151 M 7 519 M 7 519 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,63x
EV / Sales 2024 3,39x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart THE LOTTERY CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
The Lottery Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE LOTTERY CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 5,01 AUD
Average target price 5,21 AUD
Spread / Average Target 3,96%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sue van der Merwe Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Adam Newman Chief Financial Officer
Steven Gregg Independent Chairman
Loren Fisher Chief Information Officer
Harry Boon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE LOTTERY CORPORATION LIMITED10.27%7 384
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC36.76%34 204
SANDS CHINA LTD5.21%28 144
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED-2.62%28 011
EVOLUTION AB38.15%27 767
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED22.94%16 482
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer