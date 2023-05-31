Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. The Lottery Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TLC   AU0000219529

THE LOTTERY CORPORATION LIMITED

(TLC)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  02:10:23 2023-05-31 am EDT
4.980 AUD   +0.61%
J&J faces new trial over talc cancer claims, amid settlement push

05/31/2023 | 05:11pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Bottles of Johnson & Johnson baby powder line a drugstore shelf in New York

(Reuters) -Johnson & Johnson on Wednesday faced the first trial in almost two years over claims that asbestos in its baby powder and other talc products causes cancer, as it seeks to settle thousands of similar cases in bankruptcy court.

Emory Hernandez, 24, says he developed mesothelioma, a deadly cancer, in the tissue around his heart as a result of exposure to J&J's talc products beginning when he was a baby. The company has denied that its talc contains asbestos, which is linked to mesothelioma, or causes cancer.

Joseph Satterley, a lawyer for Hernandez, urged jurors in Alameda County, California court to reject the company's defenses and hold it responsible for his client's illness.

"I can assure you the evidence will be very strong," Satterley said. "Mesothelioma is a signature disease of asbestos."

Allison Brown, a lawyer for J&J, said in her opening statement that the company went to great lengths to ensure that there were no contaminants in its talc. She said that Hernandez's form of mesothelioma was very rare, and more likely related to a family history of heart disease and cancer.

"We have never wavered in our belief that talc is safe and does not cause cancer," she said.

J&J subsidiary LTL Management in April filed for bankruptcy in Trenton, New Jersey proposing to pay $8.9 billion to settle more than 38,000 lawsuits, and prevent new cases from coming forward in the future. It is the company's second attempt to resolve talc claims in bankruptcy, after a federal appeals court rejected an earlier bid.

Litigation has largely been halted during bankruptcy proceedings, but U.S. Chief Bankruptcy Judge Michael Kaplan, who is overseeing LTL's Chapter 11, allowed Hernandez's trial to go ahead because he is only expected to live a short time.

Even if Hernandez wins, he will not be able to collect on the judgment while the bankruptcy is ongoing.

Still, the outcome of the trial could influence whether other plaintiffs decide to join in the proposed settlement.

Asbestos plaintiffs are seeking to have the latest bankruptcy filing dismissed, and have argued it was brought in bad faith to insulate the company from litigation.

J&J and LTL have argued bankruptcy delivers settlement payouts more fairly, efficiently and equitably than a "lottery" offered by trial courts, where some litigants get large awards and others nothing.

The company said in bankruptcy court filings that the costs of its talc-related verdicts, settlements and legal fees have soared to about $4.5 billion.

(Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York, Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi and Bill Berkrot)

By Brendan Pierson


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 3 629 M 2 348 M 2 348 M
Net income 2023 320 M 207 M 207 M
Net Debt 2023 2 035 M 1 316 M 1 316 M
P/E ratio 2023 36,0x
Yield 2023 3,03%
Capitalization 11 084 M 7 171 M 7 171 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,62x
EV / Sales 2024 3,37x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart THE LOTTERY CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
The Lottery Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE LOTTERY CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 4,98 AUD
Average target price 5,21 AUD
Spread / Average Target 4,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sue van der Merwe Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Adam Newman Chief Financial Officer
Steven Gregg Independent Chairman
Loren Fisher Chief Information Officer
Harry Boon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE LOTTERY CORPORATION LIMITED10.49%7 175
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC39.68%34 519
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED-2.71%27 991
EVOLUTION AB40.20%27 988
SANDS CHINA LTD-0.58%26 603
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED23.39%16 067
