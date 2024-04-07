(Reuters) - Powerball drew the numbers early on Sunday for a lottery jackpot of more than $1.3 billion, the eighth largest in U.S. history.

The drawing is the 41st since the last Powerball winner hit the jackpot on New Year's Day.

Winner or winners must match the correct six double-digit numbers on a $2 ticket. Chances of that happening are one in 292.2 million, which means the top prize rolls over multiple times and the jackpot gets bigger.

The prize of around $1.3 billion can be taken as a single lump sum of about $608.9 million. The other option is an initial payment followed by 29 annual payments.

Powerball tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, the U.S. Virgin Islands and in Puerto Rico.

