U.S. Powerball jackpot climbs to record-breaking $1.9 billion

The estimated $1.6 billion that was up for grabs on Saturday had been the largest lotto prize ever offered, Powerball said.

To win the big prize, a player must guess all six lucky numbers, including the final "Powerball." The winning numbers drawn on Nov. 5 were 28,45,53,56,69 and the Powerball 20.

The next chance for ticket buyers to clinch the jackpot will be Monday's draw, although they would have to overcome the steep odds of 1 in 292.2 million to secure a win.

No one has won the jackpot since Aug. 3, when a lucky ticket holder from Pennsylvania took home over $200 million, according to Powerball.

The prize money has since mushroomed, generating lots of business at gas stations and newsstands around the United States, where Americans buy Powerball tickets for $2 a pop.

Winners may decide to receive their money as an annuity, paid in 30 graduated payments over 29 years, or a lump sum cash payment. Both types of winnings are subject to federal and local taxes.

(Reporting by Maria Caspani, Editing by Deepa Babington)