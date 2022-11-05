Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  The Lottery Corporation Limited
  News
  7. Summary
    TLC   AU0000219529

THE LOTTERY CORPORATION LIMITED

(TLC)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  01:10 2022-11-04 am EDT
4.270 AUD   -0.23%
U.S. Powerball worth world-record $1.6 billion in Saturday night drawing

11/05/2022 | 04:09pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A digital billboard advertising Powerball Jackpot of 1.6 billion dollars is displayed in New York

(Reuters) - The U.S. Powerball jackpot that will be drawn on Saturday night is the largest lotto prize ever offered at an estimated $1.6 billion, breaking the previous world record the game set in 2016, according to lottery officials.

No one has won the jackpot since Aug. 3, allowing the prize money to mushroom and generating lots of business at gas stations and newsstands around the United States, where Americans buy Powerball tickets for $2 a pop.

To win the big prize, a player must guess all six lucky numbers, including the final "Powerball." Players have a 1 in 292.2 million chance of winning the jackpot, and a 1 in 24.9 chance of winning a smaller prize, according to lottery officials.

Winners may elect to receive their money as an annuity, paid in 30 graduated payments over 29 years, or a lump sum cash payment. Both types of winnings are subject to federal and local taxes.

The drawing will occur at 10:50 p.m. EDT on Saturday (0250 GMT on Sunday) in the Florida state capital of Tallahassee. It will be the 40th Powerball drawing since the Aug. 3 win.

The longest run in the history of the lottery ended on Oct. 4, 2021, when a California ticket holder won a $699.8 million jackpot after 41 drawings.

(Reporting by Julia Harte; editing by Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 3 536 M 2 280 M 2 280 M
Net income 2023 298 M 192 M 192 M
Net Debt 2023 2 123 M 1 369 M 1 369 M
P/E ratio 2023 31,2x
Yield 2023 3,18%
Capitalization 9 504 M 6 127 M 6 127 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,29x
EV / Sales 2024 3,16x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 98,8%
The Lottery Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends THE LOTTERY CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 4,27 AUD
Average target price 4,67 AUD
Spread / Average Target 9,45%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sue van der Merwe Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Adam Newman Chief Financial Officer
Steven Gregg Independent Chairman
Loren Fisher Chief Information Officer
Harry Boon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE LOTTERY CORPORATION LIMITED0.00%6 127
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED4.33%23 434
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC-2.13%22 867
EVOLUTION AB-21.12%19 759
SANDS CHINA LTD-6.94%17 424
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED-14.71%15 851