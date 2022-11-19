Advanced search
    TLC   AU0000219529

THE LOTTERY CORPORATION LIMITED

(TLC)
2022-11-18
4.500 AUD   -0.22%
11/18French Lottery Group La Française des Jeux Wins Favorable Court Decision In Shareholder Dispute
MT
11/17French Lottery Group La Française des Jeux Concludes Aleda Purchase
MT
11/17International Game Technology Unit Secures Five-Year Contract Extension With Loto-Quebec
MT
UK's next National Lottery operator Allwyn acquires Camelot UK

11/19/2022
PRAGUE (Reuters) - European lottery group Allwyn Entertainment, set to run UK's National Lottery, agreed to buy former operator Camelot's UK operations, the company said on Saturday.

Allwyn did not disclose the value of the acquisition, previously estimated at up to 100 million pounds ($118.84 million). It said the transaction was expected to close in the first quarter of 2023, subject to regulatory approvals.

"Allwyn and Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board today announced Allwyn has agreed to acquire Camelot UK Lotteries Limited," the company said.

Britain in March named Allwyn as its preferred applicant to run the National Lottery, taking over from Camelot, which has held the licence since the lottery's inception in 1994.

On Sept. 20, the company was awarded the fourth licence to operate the National Lottery from February 2024.

($1 = 0.8415 pounds)

(Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Catherine Evans)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 3 592 M 2 402 M 2 402 M
Net income 2023 304 M 203 M 203 M
Net Debt 2023 2 119 M 1 417 M 1 417 M
P/E ratio 2023 32,6x
Yield 2023 3,08%
Capitalization 10 016 M 6 697 M 6 697 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,38x
EV / Sales 2024 3,26x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 98,8%
