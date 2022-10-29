UK's next National Lottery operator Allwyn in talks to buy Camelot UK

Oct 29 (Reuters) - UK's incoming National Lottery
operator Allwyn Entertainment is in talks to buy former operator
Camelot's UK operations, the companies said in a joint statement
on Saturday.
An agreement could be struck in the coming weeks, with a
deal valued by up to 100 million pounds ($116.10 million), Sky
News reported, citing sources.
"Allwyn is engaged in advanced discussions with Ontario
Teachers' Pension Plan which may lead to it purchasing
Camelot's UK operations," the companies said.
Britain in March named Allwyn as its preferred applicant to
run the National Lottery, taking over from Camelot, which has
held the licence since its inception in 1994.
On Sept. 20, the company was awarded the fourth licence to
operate the National Lottery from February 2024.
($1 = 0.8613 pounds)
(Reporting by Jyoti Narayan in Bengaluru, Editing by Louise
Heavens)