  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. The Lottery Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TLC   AU0000219529

THE LOTTERY CORPORATION LIMITED

(TLC)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  01:10 2022-10-28 am EDT
4.290 AUD   +0.47%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

UK's next National Lottery operator Allwyn in talks to buy Camelot UK

10/29/2022 | 08:42am EDT
Oct 29 (Reuters) - UK's incoming National Lottery operator Allwyn Entertainment is in talks to buy former operator Camelot's UK operations, the companies said in a joint statement on Saturday.

An agreement could be struck in the coming weeks, with a deal valued by up to 100 million pounds ($116.10 million), Sky News reported, citing sources.

"Allwyn is engaged in advanced discussions with Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan which may lead to it purchasing Camelot's UK operations," the companies said.

Britain in March named Allwyn as its preferred applicant to run the National Lottery, taking over from Camelot, which has held the licence since its inception in 1994.

On Sept. 20, the company was awarded the fourth licence to operate the National Lottery from February 2024. ($1 = 0.8613 pounds) (Reporting by Jyoti Narayan in Bengaluru, Editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on THE LOTTERY CORPORATION LIMITED
Financials
Sales 2023 3 536 M 2 264 M 2 264 M
Net income 2023 298 M 191 M 191 M
Net Debt 2023 2 123 M 1 359 M 1 359 M
P/E ratio 2023 31,3x
Yield 2023 3,16%
Capitalization 9 549 M 6 112 M 6 112 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,30x
EV / Sales 2024 3,17x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart THE LOTTERY CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
The Lottery Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE LOTTERY CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 4,29 AUD
Average target price 4,67 AUD
Spread / Average Target 8,94%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sue van der Merwe Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Adam Newman Chief Financial Officer
Steven Gregg Independent Chairman
Loren Fisher Chief Information Officer
Harry Boon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE LOTTERY CORPORATION LIMITED0.00%6 112
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC-4.38%22 914
EVOLUTION AB-20.07%19 975
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED-12.87%19 571
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED-16.66%15 378
SANDS CHINA LTD-27.75%13 527