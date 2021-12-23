Lovesac : December 2021 Investor Presentation

Safe Harbor Statement

This presentation by The Lovesac Company (the "Company," "we," "us," and "our") includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. You can identify forward-looking statements by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would," "will," "target," "contemplates," "continue" or the negative of those words or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans, or intentions. These statements are based on management's current expectations and/or beliefs and assumptions about future events and trends that management considers reasonable, which assumptions may or may not prove correct. We may not actually achieve the plans, carry out the intentions or meet the expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all risks and uncertainties that could have an impact on the forward-looking statements. Actual results and performance could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of many factors. Some of the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the effect and consequences of COVID-19 on our business, sales, results of operations and financial condition; changes in consumer spending and shopping preferences, and economic conditions; our ability to achieve or sustain profitability; our ability to manage and sustain our growth effectively, including our ecommerce business, forecast our operating results, and manage inventory levels; our ability to advance, implement or achieve our sustainability, growth and profitability goals through leveraging our Designed for Life philosophy or Circle to Consumer business model; our ability to realize the expected benefits of investments in our supply chain and infrastructure; disruption in our supply chain and dependence on foreign manufacturing and imports for our products; our ability to acquire new customers and engage existing customers; reputational risk associated with increased use of social media; our ability to attract, develop and retain highly skilled associates; system interruption or failures in our technology infrastructure needed to service our customers, process transactions and fulfill orders; implementing and maintaining effective internal control over financial reporting; unauthorized disclosure of sensitive or confidential information through breach of our computer system; the ability of third-party providers to continue uninterrupted service; the impact of tariffs, and the countermeasures and tariff mitigation initiatives; the regulatory environment in which we operate, our ability to maintain, grow and enforce our brand and intellectual property rights and avoid infringement or violation of the intellectual property rights of others; our ability to improve our products and develop and launch new products; our ability to successfully open and operate new showrooms; and our ability to compete and succeed in a highly competitive and evolving industry, as well as those risks and uncertainties disclosed under the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), and similar disclosures in subsequent reports filed with the SEC, which are available on our investor relations website at investor.lovesac.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. The forward-looking statements made in this presentation relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. We undertake no obligations to update any forward-looking statements made in this presentation to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this presentation or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Certain data in this presentation was obtained from various external sources. Neither the Company nor its affiliates, advisers or representatives have verified such data with independent sources. Accordingly, neither the Company nor any of its affiliates, advisers or representatives make any representations as to the accuracy or completeness of that data or to update such data after the date of this presentation. Such data involves risks and uncertainties and is subject to change based on various factors.

Use of Non-GAAP Information

This presentation includes certain non-GAAP financial measures that are supplemental measures of financial performance not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP, including Adjusted EBITDA. We define "Adjusted EBITDA" as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjusted for the impact of certain non-cash and other items that we do not consider in our evaluation of ongoing operating performance. These items include management fees, equity-based compensation expense, write-offs of property and equipment, deferred rent, financing expenses and certain other charges and gains that we do not believe reflect our underlying business performance. We have reconciled this non-GAAP financial measure with the most directly comparable GAAP financial on slides 38 and 39.

We have also presented herein certain forward-looking statements about the Company's future financial performance that include non-GAAP (or "as-adjusted") financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA. This non-GAAP financial measure is derived by excluding certain amounts, expenses or income, from the corresponding financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The determination of the amounts that are excluded from this non-GAAP financial measure is a matter of management judgment and depends upon, among other factors, the nature of the underlying expense or income amounts recognized in a given period. We are unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of the aforementioned forward-lookingnon-GAAP financial measure to its most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measures because management cannot reliably predict all of the necessary components of such GAAP measures, which could be significant in amount.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures not only provide its management with comparable financial data for internal financial analysis but also provide meaningful supplemental information to investors. However, other companies in our industry may calculate these items differently than we do. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered as a substitute for the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP,