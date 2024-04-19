Today, we believe our Company's upward trajectory is evident. Even as 2023 brought continuing challenges given the economic backdrop of inflation, rising interest rates and the volatility of global conflicts, we are more confident than ever that physical retail is here to stay.

As we celebrate Macerich's 30th anniversary as a public company in 2024, we are proud that our market cap today is nearly $3.9 billion. For context, our total market cap back in 1994 was a modest $650 million.

OUR WINNING DIVERSIFICATION STRATEGY

Our portfolio and industry have changed a great deal since 1994, setting the stage for Macerich to continue to advance our proven diversification strategy, which adds value to our assets by delivering a wide variety of exciting new uses in addition to traditional retail, plus more restaurants and more entertainment.

This broad range of new uses - from fitness, grocery, entertainment, food and beverage and medical to coworking, residential, hotel, office and more - gives more people more reasons to spend time at our high- quality properties located in many of the country's best markets. Strategically, this is precisely what we are after. Our properties remain the cornerstones of the community as they are places where people love to spend their time.

EXPANDING FITNESS

We opened Life Time locations at Scottsdale Fashion Square and Broadway Plaza, with another opening planned for early 2025 at Twenty Ninth Street - plus, other high-end fitness brands have signed deals around the portfolio.

EAST COAST REINVESTMENT

We elevated our already strong centers on the East Coast with terrific new retail, dining and entertainment, including opening a three-level Target, Primark and other new retailers at Kings Plaza, which combined are expected to generate