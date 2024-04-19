You are cordially invited to attend our 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held on Thursday, May 30, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. local time at The Fairmont Miramar Hotel, 101 Wilshire Boulevard, Santa Monica, California 90401. The accompanying Notice and Proxy Statement contain details concerning the matters to be considered during our Annual Meeting.

At our Annual Meeting, you will be asked to consider and vote on the following matters:

election of the seven directors named in the accompanying Proxy Statement; approval of the amendment to our Employee Stock Purchase Plan; approval, on a non-binding, advisory basis, of the compensation of our named executive officers as described in the accompanying Proxy Statement; ratification of the appointment of KPMG LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm; and the transaction of such other business as may properly come before our Annual Meeting and any postponement or adjournment thereof.

Our Board of Directors unanimously recommends that you vote your shares:

"FOR" the election of the seven directors named in the accompanying Proxy Statement;

"FOR" the approval of the amendment to our Employee Stock Purchase Plan;

"FOR" the approval of the compensation of our named executive officers as described in the accompanying Proxy Statement; and

"FOR" the ratification of the appointment of KPMG LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm.

We are pleased to again take advantage of the Securities and Exchange Commission rules that allow us to furnish proxy materials to our stockholders over the Internet. We believe that this e-proxy process expedites stockholders' receipt of proxy materials, while also lowering the costs and reducing the environmental impact of our Annual Meeting. On or about April 19, 2024, we mailed to most of our stockholders a Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials containing instructions on how to access our Proxy Statement and 2023 Annual Report to Stockholders and authorize their proxies online. All other stockholders will receive these materials by mail. If you only received a Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials by mail, the Notice contains instructions on how you can obtain a paper copy of the Proxy Statement and Annual Report.

Your vote is important. Whether or not you plan to attend our Annual Meeting, we urge you to submit your Proxy to ensure your shares are represented and voted at our Annual Meeting. If you attend our Annual Meeting, you may continue to have your shares voted as instructed on your Proxy or you may withdraw your Proxy at the meeting and vote your shares in person by following the instructions for doing so in the accompanying Proxy Statement.

We look forward to seeing you at our Annual Meeting and thank you for your continued support.