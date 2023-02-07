Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Macerich Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MAC   US5543821012

THE MACERICH COMPANY

(MAC)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-02-06 pm EST
13.75 USD   -1.36%
07:14aMacerich Releases Quarterly Results
PR
07:04aMacerich Co : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02/01Macerich Co : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Macerich Releases Quarterly Results

02/07/2023 | 07:14am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Macerich Company (NYSE: MAC) has released its Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Results and Supplemental Information by posting it to the Investor Relations section of its website at www.macerich.com (Investors > Financial Information> Supplemental Info.).

As previously announced, management will hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time (1:00 p.m. Eastern Time) today, Tuesday, February 7, 2023, to discuss quarterly results. Interested parties can listen to a live webcast of the call on the Macerich website at www.macerich.com (Investors> Events & Presentations Section). Alternatively, the call is available by phone at Toll-Free 1-877-423-9813 or International (toll) 1-201-689-8573, Conference ID # 13735304.

A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the live webcast in the Investors section of the Company's website at www.macerich.com. In addition, an audio replay of the earnings conference call will be available by telephone until Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time at toll-free 1-844-512-2921, or International (toll) 1-412-317-6671, PIN #13735304.

About Macerich
Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator, and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, D.C. corridor. Developing and managing properties that serve as community cornerstones, Macerich currently owns 47 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 44 regional town centers (many of which include mixed-uses). Macerich is firmly dedicated to advancing environmental goals, social good and sound corporate governance. A recognized leader in sustainability, Macerich has achieved a #1 GRESB ranking for U.S. Retail, Retail Centers. For more information, please visit www.Macerich.com.

Macerich uses, and intends to continue to use, its Investor Relations website, which can be found at investing.macerich.com, as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Additional information about Macerich can be found through social media platforms such as LinkedIn. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures, including NOI and FFO, to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in the earnings release and supplemental filed on Form 8-K with the SEC, which are posted on the Investor Relations website at investing.macerich.com.

MAC-I

SOURCE: Macerich

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/macerich-releases-quarterly-results-301740627.html

SOURCE Macerich Company


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about THE MACERICH COMPANY
07:14aMacerich Releases Quarterly Results
PR
07:04aMacerich Co : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Fin..
AQ
02/01Macerich Co : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial S..
AQ
01/27Macerich Company Maintains Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 per Share; Payable March 3 to Ho..
MT
01/27Macerich Company Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend for Common Stock, Payable on March 3,..
CI
01/19Macerich announces Santa Monica Place Arte Museum
AQ
2022Deutsche Bank Adjusts Macerich Company Price Target to $16 From $13, Maintains Buy Rati..
MT
2022Transcript : The Macerich Company - Analyst/Investor Day
CI
2022THE MACERICH COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2022MACERICH CO Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE MACERICH COMPANY
More recommendations