OAKTON, Va., May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Otto Ladder Safety, Inc. (the parent company of Otto Tech Systems) announced the election of H.P. Goldfield, Cory Scott, and James Bifulco to its Board of Directors.

With technology embedded in a multiplatform ladder, Otto helps safety professionals see and manage something no one has ever seen - what happens before workers fall. Ladder accidents are the leading cause of death for construction workers.

Field testing will conclude soon with the STO Building Group and the world's first smart ladder, the Little Giant Signal™ will be available in limited quantities in the New York market this Fall. The Signal™ is one of the featured technologies at this year's ENR FutureTech, the preeminent construction technology conference.

H.P. Goldfield brings a critical mix of Board governance and international trade to Otto and will help lead us from a domestic to a global business. During the Reagan Administration, Mr. Goldfield served as Associate Counsel to the President at the White House and then as U.S. Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Trade Development. He is a Senior Consultant to the Albright Stonebridge Group and a Senior International Advisor to global law firm Hogan Lovells where he is responsible for international trade and transactional problem-solving and developing and implementing complex legislative and regulatory strategies. Mr. Goldfield served for years on the Board of the US Chamber of Commerce and on the Board and as chair of its Governance Committee of ENR 400 construction company Black & Veatch.

Cory Scott brings the property owner perspective to Otto. He is Executive Vice President, Asset Management for Macerich, a leading owner, operator, and developer of top retail and mixed-use destinations in major U.S. markets (NYSE:MAC) with its much-admired portfolio of market-dominant properties. Macerich is the industry's leader in environmental sustainability. A 25-year veteran of the real estate industry, Mr. Scott has been instrumental in many major development projects, including shaping the transformation of Tysons Corner Center from a dominant super regional shopping center into a vibrant, transit-oriented, mixed-use development.

Jim Bifulco is a co-founder of Otto and among the most highly respected safety professionals in the United States. For more than 25 years, Mr. Bifulco was Managing Member of Total Safety Consulting, LLC (TSC), overseeing the activities of approximately 350 safety professionals assigned to major construction projects in New York and along the East Coast of the U.S. When TSC was acquired in 2021 by insurance giant AJ Gallagher's claims and risk management division, Gallagher Bassett, Mr. Bifulco accepted the role as GB's Managing Director of their Technical Services Division, where he was tasked with developing and delivering aspects of their national end to end risk management solutions. Mr. Bifulco remains a strategic advisor to GBTS.

Media Contact

Ellen Giuntini

+1 703-403-1713

Ellen.Giuntini@ottotechsystems.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/otto-tech-systems-adds-3-new-members-to-its-board-of-directors-302150436.html

SOURCE Otto Tech Systems