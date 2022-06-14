Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Manitowoc Company, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MTW   US5635714059

THE MANITOWOC COMPANY, INC.

(MTW)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:03 2022-06-14 pm EDT
12.08 USD   +3.74%
06/13INSIDER BUY : Manitowoc
MT
06/09MANITOWOC : Investor Presentation
PU
06/07MANITOWOC CO INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Manitowoc : Cropac Equipment expands Potain top-slewing crane offering into Western Canada

06/14/2022 | 11:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • The dealer will now represent Potain in Western Canada for top-slewing tower cranes; it also offers the Potain self-erecting range across the country.
  • Cropac serves Western Canada through its locations in Nisku, Alberta, and Abbotsford, British Columbia.

Potain has expanded its top-slewing sales and services further into Western Canada through its authorized dealer Cropac Equipment. The new agreement adds to Cropac's existing product offering in the region, where it represents Potain's self-erecting tower cranes. Cropac is headquartered in Oakville, Ontario.

"Cropac is proud to expand our Potain distribution to offer top-slewing cranes and service in the western part of the country," said Bill Finkle, Cropac's president. "We look forward to a productive partnership and to be able to service our customers across Canada with Potain's exceptional range of products."

Cropac has been a Potain self-erecting dealer in Eastern Canada for over 17 years and has played a key role in developing and growing the self-erecting cranes market in the country, said Daiane Quinlan, Potain's North America sales director.

"We are excited to expand our partnership with Cropac to include the top-slewing tower crane product line in the British Columbia, Alberta, and Saskatchewan provinces," she said. "The partnership with Bill and team strengthens our commitment to provide the best tower cranes in the market with the best local product support for our Canadian customers."

To visit Cropac Equipment's website, click here. To learn more about Potain top-slewing cranes, click here.


CONTACT
Amy Crouse
Manitowoc
T +1 717 593 5960
amy.crouse@manitowoc.com

Disclaimer

Manitowoc Company Inc. published this content on 14 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2022 15:32:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about THE MANITOWOC COMPANY, INC.
06/13INSIDER BUY : Manitowoc
MT
06/09MANITOWOC : Investor Presentation
PU
06/07MANITOWOC CO INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06/02The Manitowoc Company to present at the Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference on Thurs..
BU
05/30MANITOWOC : to showcase Potain tower crane and Grove mobile crane ranges at JDL Expo 2022
PU
05/30MANITOWOC : Popular Potain MCT 135 added to the production line at the Pune factory, after..
PU
05/26MANITOWOC : Reliable performance and service leads Grúas Alhambra to invest in more Grove ..
PU
05/20MANITOWOC CO INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financ..
AQ
05/20The Manitowoc Company, Inc. Enters into Amendment No. 2 to Credit Agreement
CI
05/12Citigroup Adjusts Manitowoc Company Price Target to $12.50 From $18.50, Maintains Neutr..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE MANITOWOC COMPANY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 080 M - -
Net income 2022 28,8 M - -
Net Debt 2022 326 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 411 M 411 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,35x
EV / Sales 2023 0,33x
Nbr of Employees 4 600
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart THE MANITOWOC COMPANY, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Manitowoc Company, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE MANITOWOC COMPANY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 11,64 $
Average target price 17,60 $
Spread / Average Target 51,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Aaron H. Ravenscroft President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian Patrick Regan Chief Financial Officer, VP & Controller
Kenneth W. Krueger Non-Executive Chairman
Robert G. Bohn Independent Director
Anne M. Cooney Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE MANITOWOC COMPANY, INC.-37.39%411
PACCAR, INC.-3.58%28 851
KOMATSU LTD.25.75%23 867
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG-13.97%23 846
KUBOTA CORPORATION-9.99%20 557
EPIROC AB (PUBL)-21.47%20 317