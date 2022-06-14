Manitowoc : Cropac Equipment expands Potain top-slewing crane offering into Western Canada

The dealer will now represent Potain in Western Canada for top-slewing tower cranes; it also offers the Potain self-erecting range across the country.

Cropac serves Western Canada through its locations in Nisku, Alberta, and Abbotsford, British Columbia.

Potain has expanded its top-slewing sales and services further into Western Canada through its authorized dealer Cropac Equipment. The new agreement adds to Cropac's existing product offering in the region, where it represents Potain's self-erecting tower cranes. Cropac is headquartered in Oakville, Ontario.

"Cropac is proud to expand our Potain distribution to offer top-slewing cranes and service in the western part of the country," said Bill Finkle, Cropac's president. "We look forward to a productive partnership and to be able to service our customers across Canada with Potain's exceptional range of products."

Cropac has been a Potain self-erecting dealer in Eastern Canada for over 17 years and has played a key role in developing and growing the self-erecting cranes market in the country, said Daiane Quinlan, Potain's North America sales director.

"We are excited to expand our partnership with Cropac to include the top-slewing tower crane product line in the British Columbia, Alberta, and Saskatchewan provinces," she said. "The partnership with Bill and team strengthens our commitment to provide the best tower cranes in the market with the best local product support for our Canadian customers."

To visit Cropac Equipment's website, click here. To learn more about Potain top-slewing cranes, click here.



