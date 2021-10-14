Manitowoc : Grove's Indonesian dealer completes intensive training program to ensure excellence in customer support

Cranserco was appointed as the Indonesian dealer for rough-terrain cranes last year; 24 staff have now completed a combined total of almost 1,200 individual courses.

The intensive training under Manitowoc's Technical E-Learning program was carried out both online and onsite, and will ensure the highest levels of product support.

Fresh from its appointment last year as a Grove rough-terrain crane dealer for Indonesia, staff at PT Berlian Cranserco Indonesia (Cranserco) have now completed a comprehensive series of training programs to ensure customers across the country will benefit from industry-leading levels of support.

Consisting of both onsite and online sessions, this intensive training is paramount to delivering optimum customer satisfaction on behalf of the Grove brand. As such, Cranserco's Technical Service Team, including technical manager Per Hamfeldt, customer support manager Neil Webb and 22 other technicians, completed a total of almost 1,200 courses while attending the Manitowoc Technical E-Learning program.

"Manitowoc is renowned for the trust and confidence its customers have in their cranes, and we hope to emulate that through continuous skills training and development of our technicians," explained Neil Webb. "In these challenging times, furthering our knowledge via online and factory training solutions to increase customer support satisfaction becomes increasingly vital."

Dedicated to providing customers with the best product support solutions for their crane and material handling requirements, Cranserco offers a variety of valuable services across Indonesia, from diagnosing problems over the phone to on-site repair and full maintenance contracts.

Webb, who completed his two weeks' training onsite at Manitowoc's Singapore office, added that emulating Manitowoc's partner-driven culture would play a crucial role in achieving the dealer's aim of promoting innovation and faster response times to ensure greater competitiveness in an ever-changing world:

"Our technicians travel regularly throughout the country, working with customers' maintenance teams to ensure their equipment is operating safely and efficiently. Completing this high level of training corresponds with our goal of constantly demonstrating to our customers that Cranserco strives to offer the highest level of customer support in the region."

Now solely responsible for the sales and aftermarket service of Grove rough-terrain cranes throughout Indonesia, Cranserco is dedicated to providing customers with reliable and reputable products that will add value to their business activities. Established in 2011, the Balikpapan, Kalimantan-based company boasts offices in an additional five locations around the vast country - Jakarta; Pekanbaru; Surabaya; Batu Hijau, Sumbawa; and Freeport, Irian Jaya.

