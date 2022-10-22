Advanced search
    MTW   US5635714059

THE MANITOWOC COMPANY, INC.

(MTW)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-21 pm EDT
8.420 USD   +3.44%
10/21The Manitowoc Company Schedules Third-quarter 2022 Earnings Announcement and Conference Call
BU
10/14Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on Manitowoc Company to $13 From $15, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
10/03The Manitowoc Company Expands its Direct-to-Customer Footprint in Colorado, Wyoming, and Nebraska
BU
Manitowoc : Grove to launch GMK4070L at bauma 2022; to expand market opportunities for four-axle all-terrain cranes

10/22/2022 | 10:40am EDT
  • To be unveiled on the Manitowoc stand at bauma 2022, the 70 t crane features the longest boom and strongest load charts in its class.
  • It will include the innovative MAXbase technology for simpler and more flexible outrigger placement as well as faster, more efficient setup.
  • It is one of the first cranes from the Company to offer the groundbreaking Grove CONNECT™ remote monitoring system.

To strengthen its four-axle all-terrain crane line-up, Manitowoc will unveil the Grove GMK4070L at bauma 2022 in Munich, Germany. The 70 t GMK4070L will offer the strongest load charts and the longest boom in its class at 60 m. At its full 60 m, the crane will be able to lift an impressive 4.4 t, while at 49 m owners will be capable of picking loads of up to 8.3 t. When working at its maximum radius of 46 m, the GMK4070L will lift 1 t.

Up to 78 m of maximum tip height is available when the 60 m main boom is paired with its 15 m swingaway jib option. These are capabilities more commonly associated with 100 t cranes and allow the new model to take on jobs that would typically require larger cranes.

"The Grove GMK4070L offers improved engineering design and adopts several latest technologies to deliver a new level of performance, operation, serviceability, and fuel efficiency," said Andreas Cremer, vice president of product management for mobile cranes at Manitowoc. "It's a crane that will be a true game changer, surprising many customers with just how much more a 70 t all-terrain crane can achieve."

One for the road

Offering unmatched versatility, the GMK4070L will give owners a host of options for travel. At a configuration of 16.5 t per axle, the crane will carry an impressive 17.8 t of counterweight, just shy of its full 19 t complement. In situations requiring 12 t per axle, it will carry up to 13.3 t, while for 10 t per axle configurations it will be able to travel with 5.3 t of counterweight.

A Telma retarder packaged in the carrier design will reduce the risk of overheating and overall wear and tear on the conventional service brake system. The frictionless, maintenance-free Telma braking system remains effective even after the engine is switched off, or when the gearbox is in neutral, ensuring full braking power is available, regardless of the crane's speed.

Operators will travel inside the new high-visibility carrier cab, which will offer the best levels of protection in line with European ECE R29-3 regulations, ensuring exceptional security in frontal impact, roof, and rear wall strength. Power for both the carrier and the superstructure will come from a single 320 kW (430 HP) Mercedes Benz OM470LA 6-cylinder diesel engine. Compliant with Euromot 5/Tier 4 Final requirements, this clean, efficient engine is approved for use with HVO Diesel, for customers looking to further reduce their CO2 emissions or meet tight environmental jobsite requirements. As with most new Grove mobile cranes, the engine's ECO mode can be used in conjunction with the transmission's Fuel Saver mode, for unbeatable fuel efficiency.

Technology and automation to the fore

The GMK4070L will be one of the first Manitowoc cranes to offer the exciting new Grove CONNECT™ digital platform that provides owners with real-time access to fleet data. Through Grove CONNECT™, fleet managers can get instant insights into the crane's performance with just a couple of taps on a screen. Service technicians are supported with remote, optimized troubleshooting, reducing the frequency of onsite trips and strengthening preventative maintenance programs.

The optional MAXbase feature helps users reduce setup time at the jobsite and give them a wider choice of outrigger positions. With this option, the crane becomes an ideal choice for confined spaces or projects where obstacles are preventing setup in the preferred location. The productivity-enhancing MAXbase allows the crane's four double hydraulically telescoping outriggers to be easily extended to a range of symmetric and asymmetric positions. This maximizes flexibility and enables lifting work to continue in less-than-ideal environments.

Also making life easier for the operator is Manitowoc's Crane Control System (CCS), which supports both setup and lifting. Using its Boom Configurator feature, the operator can select the optimal arrangement of the seven-section MEGAFORM® boom with TWIN-LOCK® dual-pinning system.

To learn more about the Grove range of all-terrain cranes click here.

CONTACT

Insa Heim
Marketing Communication Manager | Mobile Cranes Europe & Africa 
Manitowoc
T +49 4421 294 4170
insa.heim@manitowoc.com

Disclaimer

Manitowoc Company Inc. published this content on 20 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2022 14:39:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
