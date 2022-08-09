Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Manitowoc Company, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MTW   US5635714059

THE MANITOWOC COMPANY, INC.

(MTW)
  Report
2022-08-09
10.84 USD   -0.55%
05:25aStifel Adjusts Price Target on Manitowoc Co. to $14 From $21, Reiterates Hold Rating
MT
08/08Wells Fargo Trims Manitowoc's Price Target to $12 From $13, Maintains Underweight Rating
MT
08/05MANITOWOC CO INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
Manitowoc : New boom inserts expand MLC300 reach for wind turbine work

08/09/2022
  • As wind turbines grow taller, Manitowoc expands its MLC300 boom insert options to increase boom lengths for greater reach.
  • The new Wide Boom Plus inserts boost the MLC300's flexibility to complete more jobs with the crane.

Manitowoc is expanding its boom insert offering with the new Wide Boom Plus kit for its MLC300 lattice-boom crawler crane. The new inserts will give crane operators extra reach by lengthening their booms up to 429.8 ft (131 m) when used in combination with the VPC-MAX® and extended upper boom points. They will be particularly useful for assembling wind turbines.

The height of utility-scale, land-based wind turbines has increased nearly 60% in the last two decades, reaching an average of 295 ft (90 m) in 2020 in the U.S. Wind turbines are expected to keep growing in size in the coming years, as building the turbines to higher elevations enable the wind towers to harness stronger winds. The new Manitowoc boom inserts will enable the 386 USt (350 t) MLC300 to construct these increasingly tall wind towers.

Brennan Seelinger, Manitowoc's product manager for crawler cranes, said wind turbine work above 295 ft (90 m) currently requires a 450 USt (400 t) or larger crane, which can result in higher costs for operation and transportation.

"Our new boom inserts will open up more jobs for our crawler crane owners," he said. "They will increase utilization of our MLC300 crane with added flexibility. Where before crane operators would need to bring in a larger crane to reach heights above 295 ft [90 m], now they're able to employ their MLC300 with boom inserts and take advantage of increased reach from its smaller footprint."

The new Wide Boom Plus inserts kit for the Manitowoc MLC300 crawler crane is now available for purchase everywhere Manitowoc cranes are sold.

CONTACT
Amy Crouse
Manitowoc
T +1 717 593 5960
amy.crouse@manitowoc.com

Disclaimer

Manitowoc Company Inc. published this content on 09 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2022 15:28:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 015 M - -
Net income 2022 27,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 318 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 385 M 385 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,35x
EV / Sales 2023 0,33x
Nbr of Employees 4 600
Free-Float 83,9%
The Manitowoc Company, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends THE MANITOWOC COMPANY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 10,90 $
Average target price 13,90 $
Spread / Average Target 27,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Aaron H. Ravenscroft President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian Patrick Regan Chief Financial Officer, VP & Controller
Kenneth W. Krueger Non-Executive Chairman
Robert G. Bohn Independent Director
Anne M. Cooney Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE MANITOWOC COMPANY, INC.-39.48%385
PACCAR, INC.3.25%31 848
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG-13.56%23 473
EPIROC AB (PUBL)-23.45%20 192
KOMATSU LTD.6.48%20 137
KUBOTA CORPORATION-15.51%19 084