Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Manitowoc Company, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MTW   US5635714059

THE MANITOWOC COMPANY, INC.

(MTW)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:06 2022-11-08 am EST
9.675 USD   -0.87%
09:44aManitowoc : Q3 2022 Manitowoc Earnings Conference Call
PU
11/07The Manitowoc Company Reports Third-Quarter 2022 Results
BU
11/07Earnings Flash (MTW) THE MANITOWOC COMPANY Reports Q3 EPS $0.10
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Manitowoc : Q3 2022 Manitowoc Earnings Conference Call

11/08/2022 | 09:44am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Third-Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

November 8, 2022

Aaron Ravenscroft - President & Chief Executive Officer Brian Regan - EVP & Chief Financial Officer Ion Warner - SVP Marketing & Investor Relations

Forward-Looking Statements

Safe Harbor Statement

Any statements contained in this presentation that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements." These statements are based on the current expectations of the management of the Company, only speak as of the date on which they are made and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. As a general matter, forward-looking statements are those focused upon anticipated events or trends, expectations and beliefs relating to matters that are not historical in nature. The words "could," "should," "feel," "anticipate," "aim," "preliminary," "expect," "believe," "estimate," "intend," "intent," "plan," "will," "foresee," "project," "forecast," or the negative thereof or variations thereon, and similar expressions identify forward- looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future.

There are a number of factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For a list of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed or implied, please see the Company's periodic filings with the SEC, particularly those disclosed in "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Reports on Form 10-K for the years ended December 31, 2021. Any "forward-looking statements" in this presentation are intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Non-GAAP Measures

Adjusted net income, adjusted diluted net income per share ("Adjusted DEPS"), EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted operating income, and free cash flows are financial measures that are not in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP numbers please see schedule of "Non-GAAP Financial Measures." Manitowoc believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide important supplemental information to both management and investors regarding financial and business trends used in assessing its results of operations. Manitowoc believes excluding specified items provides a more meaningful comparison to the corresponding reporting periods and internal budgets and forecasts, assists investors in performing analysis that is consistent with financial models developed by investors and research analysts, provides management with a more relevant measure of operating performance, and is more useful in assessing management performance.

2

Third-quarter Summary

Solid execution despite headwinds

  • Robust backlog of $943M
  • Continued parts shortages, labor constraints, logistics disruptions, and inflation
  • Inflation and rising interest rates tempering demand
  • Aftermarket grew +27% YOY

No meaningful Q/Q changes in market sentiment

  • NA: Stable private and public investment
  • EU: Geopolitical and economic issues slowing demand
  • ME: Major projects in Saudi driving demand
  • AP: Mix of country-specific headwinds and tailwinds

3

Continuing Progress on CRANES+50

MGX and Aspen

Expanded Boom Truck Territory

Acquired Honnen Territory

EXPANDING DIRECT-TO-CUSTOMERFOOTPRINT

4

bauma 2022 Trade Show

NEW OFFERINGS RECEIVED POSITIVE RECEPTION AT BAUMA

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Manitowoc Company Inc. published this content on 07 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2022 14:43:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about THE MANITOWOC COMPANY, INC.
09:44aManitowoc : Q3 2022 Manitowoc Earnings Conference Call
PU
11/07The Manitowoc Company Reports Third-Quarter 2022 Results
BU
11/07Earnings Flash (MTW) THE MANITOWOC COMPANY Reports Q3 EPS $0.10
MT
11/07Earnings Flash (MTW) THE MANITOWOC COMPANY Reports Q3 Revenue $454.7M
MT
11/07The Manitowoc Company, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Mon..
CI
11/02The Manitowoc Company to present at the Baird 2022 Global Industrial Conference on Wedn..
BU
10/28Manitowoc : Montarent inks order for 15 Potain self-erecting cranes on day one of bauma 20..
PU
10/25Manitowoc : Grove launches GMK4070L at bauma 2022; expands market opportunities for four-a..
PU
10/24Manitowoc : launches the new Grove GRT8100-1 rough-terrain crane at bauma 2022
PU
10/24Manitowoc : Potain unveils first in new generation of luffing jib tower cranes at bauma 20..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE MANITOWOC COMPANY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 992 M - -
Net income 2022 26,6 M - -
Net Debt 2022 337 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 343 M 343 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,34x
EV / Sales 2023 0,33x
Nbr of Employees 4 600
Free-Float 83,9%
Chart THE MANITOWOC COMPANY, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Manitowoc Company, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE MANITOWOC COMPANY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 9,76 $
Average target price 11,80 $
Spread / Average Target 20,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Aaron H. Ravenscroft President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian Patrick Regan Chief Financial Officer, VP & Controller
Kenneth W. Krueger Non-Executive Chairman
Robert G. Bohn Independent Director
Anne M. Cooney Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE MANITOWOC COMPANY, INC.-47.93%343
PACCAR, INC.12.30%34 478
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG-14.42%22 738
KOMATSU LTD.11.97%19 467
EPIROC AB (PUBL)-21.62%19 101
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.-20.64%18 092