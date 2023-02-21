Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Manitowoc Company, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MTW   US5635714059

THE MANITOWOC COMPANY, INC.

(MTW)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:39:01 2023-02-21 am EST
17.08 USD   +18.91%
09:20aManitowoc : Q4 2022 Manitowoc Earnings Conference Call
PU
03:35aManitowoc's Q4 Adjusted Earnings, Sales Rise
MT
02/20The Manitowoc Company Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Financial Results and Full-Year 2023 Guidance
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Manitowoc : Q4 2022 Manitowoc Earnings Conference Call

02/21/2023 | 09:20am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Fourth-Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

February 21, 2023

Aaron Ravenscroft - President & Chief Executive Officer Brian Regan - EVP & Chief Financial Officer Ion Warner - SVP Marketing & Investor Relations

Forward-Looking Statements

Safe Harbor Statement

Any statements contained in this presentation that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements." These statements are based on the current expectations of the management of the Company, only speak as of the date on which they are made and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. As a general matter, forward-looking statements are those focused upon anticipated events or trends, expectations and beliefs relating to matters that are not historical in nature. The words "could," "should," "feel," "anticipate," "aim," "preliminary," "expect," "believe," "estimate," "intend," "intent," "plan," "will," "foresee," "project," "forecast," or the negative thereof or variations thereon, and similar expressions identify forward- looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future.

There are a number of factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For a list of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed or implied, please see the Company's periodic filings with the SEC, particularly those disclosed in "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Reports on Form 10-K for the years ended December 31, 2021. Any "forward-looking statements" in this presentation are intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Non-GAAP Measures

Adjusted net income, adjusted diluted net income per share ("Adjusted DEPS"), EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted operating income, and free cash flows are financial measures that are not in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). For a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP numbers please see "Appendix - GAAP to Non- GAAP Reconciliation." Manitowoc believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide important supplemental information to both management and investors regarding financial and business trends used in assessing its results of operations. Manitowoc believes excluding specified items provides a more meaningful comparison to the corresponding reporting periods and internal budgets and forecasts, assists investors in performing analysis that is consistent with financial models developed by investors and research analysts, provides management with a more relevant measure of operating performance, and is more useful in assessing management performance.

2

2022 Full-year Highlights

  • Sales of $2.0B; up 18% Y/Y
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $143M; up 23% Y/Y
  • Non-newmachine sales of $545M; up 22% Y/Y
  • Continuing to invest in new products; launched nine cranes

2021 Full-Year Summary

TMS800-2Truck-mounted

GMK4070L All-terrain

MLC250 Crawler

MR 229 Tower crane

3

Progress on ESG

Continuous Improvements in Health & Safety

  • Completed a record 87,000 safety observations
  • Lowered Recordable Injury Rate to 1.53
  • Improved Lost Time Incident Rate 10% Y/Y to 0.92

Meaningful Success on Sustainability

  • Achieved ISO 50001 certification at all manufacturing sites
  • Met 2025 GHG reduction target three years ahead of schedule
  • Reduced landfill waste 36% Y/Y

Expanded Commitment to Diverse Teams

Expanded Supervisory Leadership Program

Launched "Manitowoc Leans In" to develop & retain women

Continued ESL outreach programs at Shady Grove facility

NAMED ONE OF "AMERICA'S MOST RESPONSIBLE COMPANIES" BY NEWSWEEK

4

Our Lean Journey

Success at German facility

  • Major Lean transformation project
  • 66% reduction in distance traveled by cranes

CEO Award 2022

  • Demonstrating The Manitowoc Way values
  • Winners from Zhangjiagang and Niella

Dan

Alessandro

Diego

Alessandro

Guo

Dutto

Marabotto

Macario

GLOBAL TEAMS; ONE SET OF LEAN METHODOLOGIES

5

Disclaimer

Manitowoc Company Inc. published this content on 21 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2023 14:19:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about THE MANITOWOC COMPANY, INC.
09:20aManitowoc : Q4 2022 Manitowoc Earnings Conference Call
PU
03:35aManitowoc's Q4 Adjusted Earnings, Sales Rise
MT
02/20The Manitowoc Company Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Financial Results and F..
BU
02/20The Manitowoc Company, Inc. Provides Financial Guidance for the Full Year 2023
CI
02/20The Manitowoc Company, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended Decem..
CI
02/13Manitowoc : S. J. Contracts puts its faith in Potain tower cranes
PU
02/08Manitowoc : Two more Grove all-terrain cranes join large Tutt Bryant fleet for major Austr..
PU
02/06The Manitowoc Company Schedules Fourth-quarter 2022 and Full-year 2022 Earnings Announc..
BU
02/02Wells Fargo Adjusts Manitowoc Company Price Target to $11 From $9, Maintains Underweigh..
MT
01/31Pentair results beat expectations on strong demand for fresh water tech
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE MANITOWOC COMPANY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 978 M - -
Net income 2022 28,6 M - -
Net Debt 2022 337 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 505 M 505 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,43x
EV / Sales 2023 0,42x
Nbr of Employees 4 600
Free-Float 83,9%
Chart THE MANITOWOC COMPANY, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Manitowoc Company, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE MANITOWOC COMPANY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 14,36 $
Average target price 12,05 $
Spread / Average Target -16,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Aaron H. Ravenscroft President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian Patrick Regan Chief Financial Officer, VP & Controller
Kenneth W. Krueger Non-Executive Chairman
Robert G. Bohn Independent Director
Anne M. Cooney Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE MANITOWOC COMPANY, INC.56.77%505
PACCAR, INC.14.72%39 484
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG8.10%27 520
KOMATSU LTD.14.99%23 320
EPIROC AB (PUBL)7.77%22 776
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.4.17%22 469