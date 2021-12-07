Manitowoc : appoints ANK Cranes as new Grove dealer and service supplier in Norway and Sweden

Effective December 1, ANK Cranes will replace UN Mobilkraner as the authorized dealer and service supplier for Grove mobile cranes in Norway and Sweden.

UN Mobilkraner, meanwhile, will continue its many years of reliable, quality support for customers in Denmark, the Faroe Islands and Greenland.

Following the decision of Manitowoc's longstanding Scandinavian dealer partner UN Mobilkraner to concentrate on Denmark, the Faroe Islands and Greenland, the crane manufacturer has appointed ANK Cranes as its new Grove representative in Norway and Sweden.

ANK Cranes is based in Rælingen, Norway, and Billdal, Sweden. Leaders Martin Andersson, Thor Nordahl and Anders Kiel and their staff will add many years of mobile crane experience to the Manitowoc team. ANK Cranes is currently receiving extensive training at the Grove factory in Wilhelmshaven, Germany, to meet Norwegian and Swedish customers' needs to an industry-leading standard.

"As our reliable Grove partner since 1994, we would like to thank the UN Mobilkraner team for all their hard work and dedication in Norway and Sweden - and assure customers that they will continue to support them in Denmark, the Faroe Islands and Greenland as loyally as they always have," said Holger Haber, area sales manager for Grove mobile cranes in Scandinavia.

"At the same time, we are looking forward to developing our new relationship with ANK Cranes starting December 1 in Norway and Sweden - and maintaining the strong market reputation for quality and dependability that UN Mobilkraner has already helped to establish," he continued. "We are very fortunate to provide strong service support from day one with our partnership as we were able to find an agreement with ANK Cranes to seamlessly take over the sales and service facility in Drammen, Norway, as well as the highly educated and motivated service engineers from UN Mobilkraner."

Discover more about Grove mobile cranes.

CONTACT

Insa Heim

Marketing Communication Manager | Mobile Cranes Europe & Africa

Manitowoc

T +49 4421 294 4170

insa.heim@manitowoc.com

