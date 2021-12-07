Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Manitowoc Company, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MTW   US5635714059

THE MANITOWOC COMPANY, INC.

(MTW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Manitowoc : appoints ANK Cranes as new Grove dealer and service supplier in Norway and Sweden

12/07/2021 | 04:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • Effective December 1, ANK Cranes will replace UN Mobilkraner as the authorized dealer and service supplier for Grove mobile cranes in Norway and Sweden.
  • UN Mobilkraner, meanwhile, will continue its many years of reliable, quality support for customers in Denmark, the Faroe Islands and Greenland.

Following the decision of Manitowoc's longstanding Scandinavian dealer partner UN Mobilkraner to concentrate on Denmark, the Faroe Islands and Greenland, the crane manufacturer has appointed ANK Cranes as its new Grove representative in Norway and Sweden.

ANK Cranes is based in Rælingen, Norway, and Billdal, Sweden. Leaders Martin Andersson, Thor Nordahl and Anders Kiel and their staff will add many years of mobile crane experience to the Manitowoc team. ANK Cranes is currently receiving extensive training at the Grove factory in Wilhelmshaven, Germany, to meet Norwegian and Swedish customers' needs to an industry-leading standard.

"As our reliable Grove partner since 1994, we would like to thank the UN Mobilkraner team for all their hard work and dedication in Norway and Sweden - and assure customers that they will continue to support them in Denmark, the Faroe Islands and Greenland as loyally as they always have," said Holger Haber, area sales manager for Grove mobile cranes in Scandinavia.

"At the same time, we are looking forward to developing our new relationship with ANK Cranes starting December 1 in Norway and Sweden - and maintaining the strong market reputation for quality and dependability that UN Mobilkraner has already helped to establish," he continued. "We are very fortunate to provide strong service support from day one with our partnership as we were able to find an agreement with ANK Cranes to seamlessly take over the sales and service facility in Drammen, Norway, as well as the highly educated and motivated service engineers from UN Mobilkraner."

Discover more about Grove mobile cranes.

CONTACT
Insa Heim
Marketing Communication Manager | Mobile Cranes Europe & Africa
Manitowoc
T +49 4421 294 4170
insa.heim@manitowoc.com

Disclaimer

Manitowoc Company Inc. published this content on 06 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2021 09:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about THE MANITOWOC COMPANY, INC.
04:32aMANITOWOC : Chilean company Corssen relies exclusively on Grove for challenging high-eleva..
PU
04:12aMANITOWOC : appoints ANK Cranes as new Grove dealer and service supplier in Norway and Swe..
PU
12/01MANITOWOC : Potain MCT 88 and MDT 189 cranes construct Maximall Pompeii tourist hub in Ita..
PU
11/25MANITOWOC : Riviera Montage uses six Potain tower cranes for the construction of housing, ..
PU
11/24The Manitowoc Company to Present at the Credit Suisse 9th Annual Virtual Industrials Co..
BU
11/24MANITOWOC : Spira erects 25 t capacity Potain MDT 569 tower crane in just two days for KIT..
PU
11/19UPWARDLY MOBILE : becoming a crane operator has never been such a rewarding career option
PU
11/10NessCampbell's first Grove GMK5250XL-1 hits the ground running in Oregon
PU
11/08Manta supplies Potain MCT 565 cranes to lead development on two new prestigious project..
PU
11/05The Manitowoc Company to Present at Baird Virtual Industrial Conference on Wednesday, N..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE MANITOWOC COMPANY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 743 M - -
Net income 2021 18,5 M - -
Net Debt 2021 239 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 39,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 686 M 686 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,53x
EV / Sales 2022 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 4 200
Free-Float 82,7%
Chart THE MANITOWOC COMPANY, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Manitowoc Company, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE MANITOWOC COMPANY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 19,58 $
Average target price 24,33 $
Spread / Average Target 24,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Aaron H. Ravenscroft President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David J. Antoniuk Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kenneth W. Krueger Non-Executive Chairman
Donald Marion Condon Independent Director
Robert G. Bohn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE MANITOWOC COMPANY, INC.45.98%686
PACCAR, INC.-0.71%30 416
EPIROC AB (PUBL)196.43%27 657
KUBOTA CORPORATION10.51%26 388
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION12.09%25 121
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.36.22%23 687