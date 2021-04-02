Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  The Manitowoc Company, Inc.    MTW

THE MANITOWOC COMPANY, INC.

(MTW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Manitowoc : Grove GHC130 provides Terra Engineering & Construction with strength and precision in ecologically sensitive job

04/02/2021 | 03:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • An environmentally sensitive and time-restricted project called for reconstruction of a river embankment and relaying of a gas line with minimal disturbance.
  • The long-reach, high-capacity telescopic crawler crane enabled work to be completed from just one side of the stream, placing 15,000-lb loads at 95 ft radius.

Wisconsin-based Terra Engineering & Construction's website proudly proclaims that the company actively 'seeks out the difficult watercourse projects that may discourage other contractors' - and while this is largely due to Terra's skilled workforce and years of experience in that sector, having access to a Grove GHC130 telescopic crawler crane also proved crucial in helping it meet the strict deadline imposed on one of its most recent environmentally sensitive projects.

Following a spate of flooding that led to the collapse of the embankment of a trout stream in Mazomanie, Wisconsin, a gas line had been exposed and required replacement.

'The Department of Natural Resources presented us with a very tight timeline to do the work and to cause the least amount of disturbance to the trout stream,' said Trevor Kauffeld, project manager/estimator at Terra. 'This included installing sheet pile cofferdams in phases as the gas line was replaced and relaid through the stream bed. We wanted to use a crane that could handle a decent load at a long reach. This way, we could set up in one location and avoid the impact - and time penalty - of relocating the crane to the other side of the stream.'

The suggestion to use a Grove GHC130 came from Milwaukee-based American State Equipment, the local Grove and Manitowoc dealer and rental provider.

'We have found them to be not only a great source of equipment, but also knowledge and a willingness to help,' Kauffeld said. 'I gave them a description of what I needed to do, and they called out this crane for us as their recommendation.'

Quick build
As a fully self-rigging crane that can be transported to the jobsite in three to five loads, the GHC130 features self-assembled, hydraulically installed counterweights and frame-mounted jacks for track installation, making setup fast and simple. Its hydraulically extendable tracks provide a choice of three working gauges to maximize stability and flexibility.

With a maximum capacity of 132 USt and a robust, full-power four-section main boom that can telescope from just over 41 ft to just under 132 ft while under load, the GHC130 was the ideal choice for the task. Although even while routinely undertaking picks in the 10,000-15,000 lbs range at radiuses of up to 95 ft, the job still didn't push the load chart to its limits.

Should additional reach have been required, the standard 26 ft 3 in offsetable swingaway extension provides a tip height of 167 ft 4 in, reaching 229 ft 8 in if fitted with two 18 ft 4 in lattice inserts with 2 ft 8 in boom head and a 23 ft fly extension.

'The boom and capacity were what we were really looking for with this job, but the cabin comfort was a real bonus for the operator,' Kauffeld added. 'The 20° of tilt it offered made controlling the long-reach operations much easier.'

In addition to comfort features, such as the climate control and air-suspended heated seat, the operator's job is made much easier via the load-sensing, dual-axis joystick controls. Visibility is enhanced with a color monitor that displays images from up to four exterior cameras, and a graphical RCL (Rated Capacity Limiter) for load moment with advanced crane performance optimization and diagnostics.

As for the trout stream things have pretty much returned to normal, despite having a crane on its bank for 3.5 weeks.

'Thanks to the GHC130, we completed the job well within schedule, and with minimal environmental impact,' Kauffeld said. 'But I wouldn't have expected any different - I've been using Grove cranes for almost 20 years now on different sites. They have always held up well, with minimal downtime.'

As a specialist in complex construction solutions, covering earth retention, deep foundations, utilities, waterways, railways and energy infrastructure, as well as demolition, there will undoubtedly be many more opportunities for the company to rely on the Manitowoc family of cranes. Terra was incorporated in 1972, and now provides critical interaction between project designers, architects, structural engineers and geotechnical engineers from its offices in Madison and Pewaukee, Wisconsin.

CONTACT
Chris Bratthauar
Manitowoc
T +1 717 593 5348
chris.bratthauar@manitowoc.com

Disclaimer

Manitowoc Company Inc. published this content on 01 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2021 07:29:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about THE MANITOWOC COMPANY, INC.
03:30aMANITOWOC  : Grove GHC130 provides Terra Engineering & Construction with strengt..
PU
03/31&LDQUO;A CLASS ACT&RDQUO; : Grove GMK5150L proves a reliable allrounder for Aust..
PU
03/22MANITOWOC  : Superkrane buys Indonesia's first Grove GMK6300L-1
PU
03/18MANITOWOC  : Potain MCT 58 installed by helicopter on hydroelectric dam at volca..
PU
03/18MANITOWOC  : Three Potain cranes deployed for Symbiosis urban regeneration proje..
PU
03/18MANITOWOC  : First Potain MCT 275 cranes in the Philippines get to work
PU
03/18AMMO  : Acquires New High Precision Ammunition Loading Line
MT
03/16MANITOWOC  : Moretti adds third Grove all-terrain crane to fleet with new GMK410..
PU
03/16MANITOWOC  : Potain Hup 32-27 continues to win friends and influence equipment c..
PU
03/11MANITOWOC  : Six new Grove all-terrain cranes for J & D Pierce
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 540 M - -
Net income 2021 10,9 M - -
Net Debt 2021 175 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 65,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 715 M 715 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,58x
EV / Sales 2022 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 4 200
Free-Float 83,3%
Chart THE MANITOWOC COMPANY, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Manitowoc Company, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE MANITOWOC COMPANY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 19,17 $
Last Close Price 20,61 $
Spread / Highest target 50,4%
Spread / Average Target -7,00%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Aaron H. Ravenscroft President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David J. Antoniuk Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kenneth W. Krueger Chairman
Donald Marion Condon Independent Director
Robert G. Bohn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE MANITOWOC COMPANY, INC.54.85%715
PACCAR, INC.6.66%32 395
KOMATSU LTD.21.74%29 216
KUBOTA CORPORATION11.20%27 517
EPIROC AB (PUBL)32.18%26 641
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.22.43%21 378
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ