Manitowoc : MPM Rental adds three new Grove RT9130E-2s for Chile's dynamic mining sector

Chilean equipment specialist MPM Rental (MPM) has just added three Grove RT9130E-2 rough-terrain cranes to its fleet. Having already had success with its first RT9130E-2 purchased in 2013, the company decided to add three more of these versatile rough-terrain cranes. The machines should soon hit jobsites across the country, including for the construction of facilities and for the lifting support of heavy loads for Chile's robust mining sector.

Manufacturing quality and operator safety were some of the reasons MPM gave for the recent purchase. The company prides itself in offering a modern and regularly updated fleet to its customers, always catering to their specific needs.

'We're a fan of the crane's impressive 120 t capacity and reach, and its bi-fold extension provides additional reach and versatility to get more jobs done,' said Felipe Melo, equipment manager at MPM. 'We also like the easy-to-understand manual, which is very helpful.'

MPM operators will enjoy the RT9130E-2's ergonomic and feature-laden cab, with 20° cab tilt and a high-output heating and air conditioning system that maximizes operator comfort.

'Our operators find this crane's cab pretty comfortable, and the tilt allows them good visibility,' Melo said. 'It also has good heating. One comment I heard is that they find the cab's movements to be nice and smooth.'

MPM has been a Grove customer since 2013, and according to Melo, the company appreciates Manitowoc's after-sales services and considers it to be a 'reliable brand with a track record that conveys trust.'

In business since 2008, MPM Rental was launched with the goal of providing maintenance to mining operations, manufacturing plants and other industrial facilities. It also specializes in the installation of high-performance anti-acid and anti-abrasive coatings, as well as cargo transportation. Its mission is to deliver value to customers that is guided by integrity and excellence in all of the services it provides. Headquartered in Santiago, the company also has offices in Antofagasta, Chile's mining capital.

