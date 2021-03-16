Manitowoc : Moretti adds third Grove all-terrain crane to fleet with new GMK4100L-1

• Italian construction company Moretti has taken delivery of a new Grove GMK4100L-1 all-terrain crane.

• The four-axle crane with 60 m of main boom can travel with up to 6.7 t of counterweight in taxi configuration and offers best-in-class load charts.

• The Moretti fleet now counts a total of three Grove all-terrain cranes.

Italian construction company Moretti has added a third Grove all-terrain crane to its fleet, a GMK4100L-1. During the handover, Roberto Zucchi, sales manager at Manitowoc Italy, presented a handover key to Evangelista Zampatti, CEO of Moretti.

The 100 t capacity four-axle crane offers best-in-class load charts from an extremely compact format. The 60 m main boom has seven sections and features the MEGAFORM boom design, which enhances its stability and strength and optimizes the weight to make it even more powerful.

With a vehicle width of just 2.55 m, the GMK4100L-1 can easily travel to even the most confined inner city job sites. In taxi configuration, it can carry up to 6.7 t of counterweight with 12 t per axle, while the MEGATRAK independent suspension ensures excellent maneuverability. The four-wheel drive and all-wheel steering ensure superior steering both on- and off-road when terrain becomes more challenging, eliminating tire wear and stress on the non-steered axles.

Italian company Moretti was founded by Vittorio Moretti in 1967 as a small construction firm. Since then, the company has grown to become a major player in the manufacture and assembly of prefabricated reinforced concrete and laminated wood - both in Italy and beyond. Its sites in Erbusco, Lombardy and Balocco, Piedmont produce up to 300 m3 of concrete and 50 m3 of wood a day. It employs 230 people.

Manitowoc would like to thank Moretti CEO Evangelista Zampatti for his loyalty towards Grove and wishes the company all the best for the future.



CONTACT

Insa Heim

Marketing Communication Manager | Mobile Cranes Europe & Africa

Manitowoc

T +49 4421 294 4170

insa.heim@manitowoc.com

