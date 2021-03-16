Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  The Manitowoc Company, Inc.    MTW

THE MANITOWOC COMPANY, INC.

(MTW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Manitowoc : Moretti adds third Grove all-terrain crane to fleet with new GMK4100L-1

03/16/2021 | 01:49pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

• Italian construction company Moretti has taken delivery of a new Grove GMK4100L-1 all-terrain crane.
• The four-axle crane with 60 m of main boom can travel with up to 6.7 t of counterweight in taxi configuration and offers best-in-class load charts.
• The Moretti fleet now counts a total of three Grove all-terrain cranes.

Italian construction company Moretti has added a third Grove all-terrain crane to its fleet, a GMK4100L-1. During the handover, Roberto Zucchi, sales manager at Manitowoc Italy, presented a handover key to Evangelista Zampatti, CEO of Moretti.

The 100 t capacity four-axle crane offers best-in-class load charts from an extremely compact format. The 60 m main boom has seven sections and features the MEGAFORM boom design, which enhances its stability and strength and optimizes the weight to make it even more powerful.

With a vehicle width of just 2.55 m, the GMK4100L-1 can easily travel to even the most confined inner city job sites. In taxi configuration, it can carry up to 6.7 t of counterweight with 12 t per axle, while the MEGATRAK independent suspension ensures excellent maneuverability. The four-wheel drive and all-wheel steering ensure superior steering both on- and off-road when terrain becomes more challenging, eliminating tire wear and stress on the non-steered axles.

Italian company Moretti was founded by Vittorio Moretti in 1967 as a small construction firm. Since then, the company has grown to become a major player in the manufacture and assembly of prefabricated reinforced concrete and laminated wood - both in Italy and beyond. Its sites in Erbusco, Lombardy and Balocco, Piedmont produce up to 300 m3 of concrete and 50 m3 of wood a day. It employs 230 people.

Manitowoc would like to thank Moretti CEO Evangelista Zampatti for his loyalty towards Grove and wishes the company all the best for the future.


CONTACT
Insa Heim
Marketing Communication Manager | Mobile Cranes Europe & Africa
Manitowoc
T +49 4421 294 4170
insa.heim@manitowoc.com

Disclaimer

Manitowoc Company Inc. published this content on 16 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2021 17:47:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about THE MANITOWOC COMPANY, INC.
01:49pMANITOWOC  : Moretti adds third Grove all-terrain crane to fleet with new GMK410..
PU
04:16aMANITOWOC  : Potain Hup 32-27 continues to win friends and influence equipment c..
PU
03/11MANITOWOC  : Six new Grove all-terrain cranes for J & D Pierce
PU
03/11MANITOWOC  : Baird Raises Manitowoc to Outperform From Neutral, Price Target to ..
MT
03/10MANITOWOC  : Barclays Downgrades Manitowoc Co. to Underweight From Overweight, A..
MT
03/10MANITOWOC  : Potain MCT 278 and MCT 328 tower cranes deliver versatile performan..
PU
03/09MANITOWOC  : to present at JP Morgan Industrials Virtual Conference on Tuesday, ..
BU
03/09MANITOWOC  : UBS Adjusts Manitowoc Co.'s Price Target to $17 From $10, Maintains..
MT
03/05MANITOWOC  : expands line of Potain topless cranes with MCT 185
PU
03/04MANITOWOC  : Lift-All Crane Service's new Grove truck cranes navigate roads with..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 540 M - -
Net income 2021 10,9 M - -
Net Debt 2021 175 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 69,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 764 M 764 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,61x
EV / Sales 2022 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 4 200
Free-Float 83,6%
Chart THE MANITOWOC COMPANY, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Manitowoc Company, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE MANITOWOC COMPANY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 18,28 $
Last Close Price 22,08 $
Spread / Highest target 40,4%
Spread / Average Target -17,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Aaron H. Ravenscroft President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David J. Antoniuk Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kenneth W. Krueger Chairman
Donald Marion Condon Independent Director
Robert G. Bohn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE MANITOWOC COMPANY, INC.57.63%764
PACCAR, INC.15.25%34 499
KOMATSU LTD.23.16%30 075
KUBOTA CORPORATION12.62%28 081
EPIROC AB (PUBL)23.19%25 607
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.20.17%20 891
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ