Manitowoc : releases statement regarding an EPA matter - Form 8-K

The Manitowoc Company releases statement regarding an EPA matter

MILWAUKEE, Wis. - The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE: MTW), (the "Company" or "Manitowoc") a leading global manufacturer of cranes and lifting solutions, announced the following today:

In July 2017, the Company received an Information Request from the United States Environmental Protection Agency ("U.S. EPA") relating to the sales of cranes manufactured between January 1, 2014, and July 31, 2017, and the Company's related participation in the Transition Program for Equipment Manufacturers (the "TPEM" program). The TPEM program allowed equipment manufacturers to delay installing engines meeting Tier 4 final emission standards in their products, subject to certain allowances. The Company has provided, and continues to provide, information to the U.S. EPA and the U.S. Department of Justice ("U.S. DOJ") on the approximately 1,420 engines included in the Company's cranes relating to the TPEM program and other certification matters. As such, the Company is engaged in confidential discussions with the U.S. EPA and U.S. DOJ.

Based on management's current assessment, the Company recorded an additional charge of $13.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. As of December 31, 2021, the total recorded estimated liability in the Company's Balance Sheet is $14.9 million. Other than the foregoing, the Company is unable to provide further meaningful quantification as to the final resolution of these matters.

However, the Company calculated the statutory maximum penalties under the Clean Air Act to be approximately $174.0 million. The Company believes it has strong legal and factual defenses and will vigorously defend any allegations of noncompliance and the factors that could apply in the assessment of any fines and penalties. Final resolution of these matters may have a material impact on the Company's financial condition, results of operations or cash flows.

About The Manitowoc Company, Inc.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. was founded in 1902 and has over a 119-year tradition of providing high-quality, customer-focused products and support services to its markets. Manitowoc is one of the world's leading providers of engineered lifting solutions. Manitowoc, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports comprehensive product lines of mobile hydraulic cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks, and tower cranes under the Aspen Equipment, Grove, Manitowoc, MGX Equipment Services, National Crane, Potain, and Shuttlelift brand names.

