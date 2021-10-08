Manitowoc : to exhibit latest Shuttlelift crane at The ARA Show

Manitowoc returns to The ARA Show, which will take place Oct. 17 - 20, 2021 in Las Vegas.

Manitowoc will show its SCD15 carrydeck crane that features a redesigned, lighter platform, a larger cab with easy to operate proportional lever controls and full-color, graphical RCL.

The crane boasts a compact footprint, long reach and hefty capacity, all of which make it ideal for rental work.

Manitowoc will showcase the Shuttlelift SCD15 carrydeck crane in booth #3209 at The ARA Show, which takes place October 17 - 20, 2021 in Las Vegas.

The 15 USt capacity carrydeck crane has become an industry mainstay since its launch, and Manitowoc aims to once again show customers how the SCD15 was designed with the rental market in mind.

Michael Heinrich, Manitowoc's vice president of sales for boom trucks and industrial cranes, said this model is in high demand by rental house customers.

"The SCD15 has become one of the most popular cranes in the industrial crane rental market," he said. "We've made a number of enhancements to the crane that make it easier to use and provide more comfort for operators. Also, the redesigned platform makes the machine lighter, which enables for greater maneuverability and easier transport."

The SCD15's cab is now wider and includes more operator-focused features such as a split cab door with sliding glass windows; a full LED lighting package for improved, longer-lasting visibility; and a graphical, easy-to-learn Rated Capacity Limiter (RCL) system.

The SCD15 has a storage tray and main storage box in the front center of the carrier that are suitable for storing the downhaul ball, hook block or rigging equipment. An additional storage box is located on the right-hand side of the machine for stowing smaller tools or equipment for the operator.

The SCD15 has a standard, three-section 41 ft boom, but customers also have the option of a four-section, full-power 50 ft boom. A 15 ft fixed swingaway extension is also available for a maximum tip height of 69.5 ft. The jib extension can be offset at 0°, -15° and -30° with help from the pivoting boom nose.

The SCD15 features an exclusive pivoting boom nose, which enables operators to gain more clearance and better access in confined areas, such as those frequently found in industrial settings. The boom nose can be moved into three positions: 0°, 40° and 80°. At 80°, the boom nose is pivoted fully forward, decreasing head height by more than 1 ft for optimal accessibility.

This 15-ton industrial crane is ideal for automotive and general manufacturing plants, refinery work, laydown yards, steel mills, or any other application where mass production and continuous maintenance are key.

The carrydeck is available with two engine options: a Tier IV final Cummins QSF 3.8-liter engine that does not require DEF or a 4.3-liter dual-fuel version running on either propane or gasoline.

Three steering modes come as standard: two-wheel (front only), four-wheel coordinated, and crab. Combined with a tight turning radius, the SCD15 offers excellent versatility and maneuverability on the job site.

"The ARA Show is a great opportunity to get in front of rental house customers and show them our latest advancements," Heinrich said. "The SCD15 has become one of the most popular pieces of equipment in our product line. Its combination of maneuverability, convenient storage and lower acquisition costs will help a lot of rental companies improve their fleets' capabilities."

CONTACT

Amy Crouse

Manitowoc

T +1 717 593 5960

amy.crouse@manitowoc.com