THE MANITOWOC COMPANY, INC.

(MTW)
Manitowoc : to present at Baird 2020 Virtual Global Industrial Conference on Wednesday, November 11, 2020

11/06/2020 | 04:21pm EST

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE: MTW) announced that President and Chief Executive Officer Aaron H. Ravenscroft and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer David J. Antoniuk will participate in a fireside chat at the Baird 2020 Virtual Global Industrial Conference on Wednesday, November 11, 2020.

The fireside chat is scheduled from 4:20 to 4:50 p.m. ET. A link to the live audio webcast of the presentation and presentation materials can be accessed from Manitowoc’s Investor Relations website ahead of the event at http://ir.manitowoc.com. The webcast will be available for replay at the same link.

About The Manitowoc Company, Inc.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (“Manitowoc”) was founded in 1902 and has over a 117-year tradition of providing high-quality, customer-focused products and support services to its markets, and its 2019 net sales were approximately $1.83 billion. Manitowoc is one of the world's leading providers of engineered lifting solutions. Manitowoc, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports comprehensive product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, and boom trucks under the Grove, Manitowoc, National Crane, Potain, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 404 M - -
Net income 2020 -18,1 M - -
Net Debt 2020 92,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -17,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 314 M 314 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,29x
EV / Sales 2021 0,27x
Nbr of Employees 4 900
Free-Float 83,4%
Managers
NameTitle
Aaron H. Ravenscroft President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kenneth W. Krueger Chairman
David J. Antoniuk Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Donald Marion Condon Independent Director
Robert G. Bohn Independent Director
