  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Manitowoc Company, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MTW   US5635714059

THE MANITOWOC COMPANY, INC.

(MTW)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-08-02 pm EDT
11.27 USD   -0.27%
05:02pThe Manitowoc Company Appoints James S. Cook as Senior Vice President, Human Resources, and The Manitowoc Way
BU
05:02pThe Manitowoc Company Appoints Jennifer L. Peterson as Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary
BU
08/01UK's Competition Watchdog Closes Probe on Ali Holding's Welbilt Takeover
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

The Manitowoc Company Appoints James S. Cook as Senior Vice President, Human Resources, and The Manitowoc Way

08/02/2022 | 05:02pm EDT
The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE: MTW) (the “Company” or “Manitowoc”), a leading global manufacturer of cranes and lifting solutions, today announced that James S. Cook, currently the Company’s Senior Vice President, Health, Safety, Environment (HSE) and The Manitowoc Way, has been appointed Senior Vice President, Human Resources, and The Manitowoc Way effective immediately.

“I am very pleased to have James take this critical role for Manitowoc. James’ proven track record of developing and successfully delivering global cultural change and performance improvement using the principles of The Manitowoc Way makes him the ideal leader to ensure our Company is positioned for long-term success,” commented Aaron H. Ravenscroft, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Cook joins the executive leadership team with 20 years of experience in employee development, operational safety, lean processes, corporate social responsibility (ESG), and global sourcing. Prior to his appointment, Mr. Cook served as Senior Vice President, Senior Vice President Health, Safety, Environment (HSE) and The Manitowoc Way since August 2020, and Vice President, Health, Safety, Environment (HSE), and Security since August 2017. Prior to Manitowoc, Mr. Cook served in progressive executive roles at Hansa Heavy Lift, SAL Heavy Lift, Aida Cruises, Holland America Line, and served as an Officer in the British Royal Navy.

About The Manitowoc Company, Inc.

The Manitowoc Company was founded in 1902 and has over a 120-year tradition of providing high-quality, customer-focused products and support services to its markets. Manitowoc is one of the world's leading providers of engineered lifting solutions. Manitowoc, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports comprehensive product lines of mobile hydraulic cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks, and tower cranes under the Aspen Equipment, Grove, Manitowoc, MGX Equipment Services, National Crane, Potain, and Shuttlelift brand names.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 055 M - -
Net income 2022 26,7 M - -
Net Debt 2022 319 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 399 M 399 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,35x
EV / Sales 2023 0,33x
Nbr of Employees 4 600
Free-Float 84,3%
Managers and Directors
Aaron H. Ravenscroft President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian Patrick Regan Chief Financial Officer, VP & Controller
Kenneth W. Krueger Non-Executive Chairman
Robert G. Bohn Independent Director
Anne M. Cooney Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE MANITOWOC COMPANY, INC.-39.21%399
PACCAR, INC.2.91%31 580
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG-16.34%22 840
KOMATSU LTD.10.58%21 377
KUBOTA CORPORATION-11.51%20 429
EPIROC AB (PUBL)-23.80%20 204