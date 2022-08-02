The Manitowoc Company Appoints James S. Cook as Senior Vice President, Human Resources, and The Manitowoc Way

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE: MTW) (the “Company” or “Manitowoc”), a leading global manufacturer of cranes and lifting solutions, today announced that James S. Cook, currently the Company’s Senior Vice President, Health, Safety, Environment (HSE) and The Manitowoc Way, has been appointed Senior Vice President, Human Resources, and The Manitowoc Way effective immediately.

“I am very pleased to have James take this critical role for Manitowoc. James’ proven track record of developing and successfully delivering global cultural change and performance improvement using the principles of The Manitowoc Way makes him the ideal leader to ensure our Company is positioned for long-term success,” commented Aaron H. Ravenscroft, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Cook joins the executive leadership team with 20 years of experience in employee development, operational safety, lean processes, corporate social responsibility (ESG), and global sourcing. Prior to his appointment, Mr. Cook served as Senior Vice President, Senior Vice President Health, Safety, Environment (HSE) and The Manitowoc Way since August 2020, and Vice President, Health, Safety, Environment (HSE), and Security since August 2017. Prior to Manitowoc, Mr. Cook served in progressive executive roles at Hansa Heavy Lift, SAL Heavy Lift, Aida Cruises, Holland America Line, and served as an Officer in the British Royal Navy.

About The Manitowoc Company, Inc.

The Manitowoc Company was founded in 1902 and has over a 120-year tradition of providing high-quality, customer-focused products and support services to its markets. Manitowoc is one of the world's leading providers of engineered lifting solutions. Manitowoc, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports comprehensive product lines of mobile hydraulic cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks, and tower cranes under the Aspen Equipment, Grove, Manitowoc, MGX Equipment Services, National Crane, Potain, and Shuttlelift brand names.

